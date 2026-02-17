Buccaneers' Star Bucky Irving Undergoes Offseason Surgery

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dealt with the injury bug to every unit of the team in 2025, which had a major impact on why they finished under .500 on the season, missing the playoffs.

Star second-year running back Bucky Irving was among those affected by injury last season, after a coming-out party in his rookie year.

Irving was off to a terrific start in his sophomore campaign before sustaining foot and shoulder injuries against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. While the foot healed seemingly fine, Irving's shoulder injury persisted, and per JoeBucsFan.com, has now led to offseason surgery.

Bucky Irving Reportedly Has Offseason Surgery

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Irving's injuries caused him to miss seven games from Week 5 through 12, but he was never able to fully recover from his shoulder injury, as he was seen playing with a brace the rest of the season.

READ MORE: Will Crucial Buccaneers Depth Defender Return to Team in 2026?

Irving struggled mentally during his rehab from the injuries, contributing to the prolonged absence, but once back, it was clear that he wasn't quite himself.

Irving has now undergone surgery to repair whatever was lingering with his shoulder injury, but his timeline for recovery is still not clear, although it is not expected to impact his 2026 offseason preparation.

It's a great sign that the surgery won't impact Irving's workload as he heads into year three, especially considering he will be the only running back on the roster once free agency begins.

Rachaad White has already made it known that he will not be returning to Tampa Bay, and with Sean Tucker also set to become a free agent, Irving will need another running mate to lighten his workload to hopefully avoid any further injuries.

The Bucs will do their due diligence in filling out the room behind Irving via free agency and the NFL Draft. However, if Irving can make a full recovery from his surgery, then he will be looked upon to be the full-time starter while splitting time with whoever the Bucs bring in to supplement him.

Irving has become one of the most electrifying players in the league, so keeping him healthy is of the utmost importance. He is a valuable asset to the offense and Baker Mayfield, so any time missed will likely impact how the offense runs. If the Buccaneers hope to return to a contending status in the league, the offense must get back to firing on all cylinders, and without a healthy Irving, that task becomes much more difficult.

READ MORE: Mike Evans Next Contract Projection Revealed For Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers' Potential Pass Rush Target Just Became Available

• Buccaneers Will Have Competition in Jamel Dean Free Agency Sweepstakes

• Lavonte David Gives Update on Potential Buccaneers Return

• Why Buccaneers Should Sign Isaiah Likely in Free Agency