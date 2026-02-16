Buccaneers Will Have Competition in Jamel Dean Free Agency Sweepstakes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might want to resign cornerback Jamel Dean this offseason, but they will have other suitors interested in his services.

Bleacher Report writer Mel Moton believes the Los Angeles Rams could be a threat to the Buccaneers in Dean's free agency.

"Cobie Durant, Roger McCreary, and Ahkello Witherspoon will be free agents. Emmanuel Forbes, a first-rounder from the 2023 draft who started his career with the Washington Commanders, recorded three interceptions, but he also gave up six touchdowns. Darious Williams saw a significant reduction in snap count, playing 54 percent of the defensive snaps," Moton wrote.

"The Rams can start the overhaul process at cornerback with a splashy free-agent signing. After a couple of inconsistent seasons, Jamel Dean played at a high level in 2025, logging three interceptions while allowing just two touchdowns and a 63.1 passer rating in coverage.

"Dean would be the best cornerback on the Rams roster right now. At 29, with 77 career starts, he's an experienced cover man who can match up against the opposing team's top receiver."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jamel Dean Could Sign With Rams

Dean, 29, has been with the Buccaneers since they selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The Bucs won a Super Bowl in Dean's second season, and he has remained a key contributor for the defense throughout his time with the team.

The Bucs selected Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in the draft last year, so they have reinforcements if Dean decides to move on; however, it would be a big loss for the Bucs defense. Dean recorded three interceptions for the first time in his NFL career this season and even had a pick six for the first time since 2020. He also recorded 46 tackles in his first career sack, making him a key part of the team's defense.

Whether or not Dean returns may not be up to the Buccaneers, but if he were to leave, they would definitely need to figure out how to replace him.

