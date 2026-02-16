Buccaneers' Potential Pass Rush Target Just Became Available

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a ton of work to do if they hope to return to contender status in the NFL.

Coaches have been hired, and now it's time for the Bucs to turn their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency to supplement their current roster construction.

While there is plenty of time until free agency opens in early March, players are beginning to be released by teams that can immediately be talked to and signed before the official kickoff of the free agent market.

One of those players the Buccaneers should absolutely be interested in is recently released Miami Dolphins' linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Bucs Should Target Chubb

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Lavonte David Gives Update on Potential Buccaneers Return

The Dolphins released Chubb in a salary cap-related move after the restructuring of their front office and coaching staff, making him an immediate unrestricted free agent, with the option to sign with any team.

Tampa Bay has a glaring need for an elite pass rusher after several seasons of lackluster production in that area, and Chubb could be the missing link in improving it.

Despite suffering a torn ACL in 2024, Chubb led the Dolphins in sacks with 11 in 2023 and then again with 8.5 in 2025. His elite power and speed combination, with proven production in creating pressures, forced fumbles, and defensive prowess against the run, would provide the Bucs with an immediate upgrade at the position over the likes of Haason Reddick and Chris Braswell.

At 29 years of age, Chubb is still considered in his prime for a short-term deal and would be a reasonable fit into what the Bucs are able to afford when it comes to their salary cap and his market value.

While some consider Chubb a high-risk, high-reward player, he could pair well in Todd Bowles' defensive scheme and bring a veteran leadership presence on that side of the ball.

It would be wise for the Bucs to check in with Chubb and his representation early, as pass rushers will be at a premium this offseason. If they can get him early, that would be great, but if they are unable to or if Chubb wants to wait it out, Tampa Bay will have plenty of options with the likes of Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, and Jaelan Phillips available in free agency or Cashius Howell, Keldric Faulk, or Akheem Mesidor in the NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Face Critical Mike Evans Decision in Free Agency

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Why Buccaneers Should Sign Isaiah Likely in Free Agency

• Buccaneers’ Potential Trade Target Maxx Crosby Speaks on Trade Rumors

• Has Logan Hall Earned Another Contract With Buccaneers in Free Agency?

• Baker Mayfield Reveals One Thing Buccaneers' Offense Must Improve Next Season