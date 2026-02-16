Lavonte David Gives Update on Potential Buccaneers Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is mulling retirement after 14 seasons with the team.

He has been in this position for the past couple of years, but his waffling back-and-forth continues to be part of the Buccaneers' offseason. David spoke about the possibility of his return and what is going into it earlier this month.

"I'm just still thinking about it," David said last week on The Jim Rome Show h/t NFL.com contributor Bobby Kownack.

"It was a long season. A long season, for me, personally. Just dealt with a lot of things and the way everything went. Just got to have a great, right mentality for me. ... The great thing about it is the Bucs and me, we have great communication, so everything is open. We just talk to each other whenever each other is ready to make a deal, do something about it, but right now I'm just kind of calming down, relaxing, getting my body right and getting myself in a mental place to be able to make a decision."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

David Could Retire This Offseason

David also explained what goes into his decision behind whether or not to return. He believes if he is healthy and able to contribute, he should be on the roster playing.

"If I'm not thinking I'm the best out there on the field, there's no point in me going out there to play," David said h/t Kownack. "But so far, so good. The trajectory is climbing, I'm feeling pretty good, you know, physically, always, but mentally I just have to get there. And when I'm there, I have to make sure I stay there to be able to take one whatever the season comes."

The Bucs could be in the driver's seat with this, but they view David as an incredibly valuable part of the franchise, even if he is not at the same level that he was a couple of years ago. He is a crucial part of the defense, and the team would love to have him back if he is willing.

