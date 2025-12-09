Buccaneers offensive starter lands on injured reserve ahead of Week 15

The injury news just doesn't stop for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs have dealt with a slew of injuries and have had multiple players hit from injured reserve this year, such as Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch, Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and more. The good news for the Bucs is that Evans and McMillan are set to leave injured reserve as soon as this week before the team faces off against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, but the bad news is that one more starter is headed there.

The Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that guard Ben Bredeson, who suffered a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, is headed to injured reserve. Because the Bucs only play four more games this year, Bredeson is out for the rest of the regular season.

Ben Bredeson headed to injured reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Buccaneers roster moves on Tuesday: guard Ben Bredeson placed on injured reserve, linebacker Nick Jackson promoted to the active roster, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul signed to the practice squad. https://t.co/y0EZONlKPO — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 9, 2025

Bredeson was rolled up on by a pile while blocking vs. the Saints, which directly impacted his knee. He left the game Sunday and was almost immediately ruled out, which portended bad news for the injury. That was confirmed to be the case Tuesday, as he'll be out for the rest of the regular season.

The blow is a big one for the Buccaneers. Bredeson just came back from injury recently after he strained his hamstring against the New England Patriots in Week 10. Bredeson is a big part of Tampa Bay's line at left guard, and with him out again, the Bucs are down both starting guards from the beginning of the year in Bredeson and Mauch.

Lineman Michael Jordan will step into Bredeson's role for the rest of the year, as backup guard Dan Feeney is currently replacing Mauch at right guard. The Buccaneers are expected to get left tackle Tristan Wirfs back in the fold for Thursday, but Tampa Bay will still field a patchwork line during a time where they need every win they can get to win the NFC South.

The Bucs play the Falcons on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. If the Bucs lose to the Falcons and the Panthers beat the Saints in Week 15, the Panthers can outright win the NFC South in Week 16, so the Bucs will want to pull out all the stops to win this game.

