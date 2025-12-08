Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka gives honest thoughts on performance vs. Saints

At one point in the season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka was being viewed as the runaway favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Those talks have simmered greatly over the past few weeks, with Egbuka hitting a slump and not even touching his early-season production, even with the return of Chris Godwin to the starting lineup.

One of the biggest hindrances that Egbuka is facing is drops, and bad ones. Drops have become an issue for the 19th overall pick, and against the New Orleans Saints, he had perhaps his worst one yet. Late in the game with the Bucs down seven, Baker Mayfield had Egbuka wide open for a touchdown, but he was unable to come down with it.

Following the loss to New Orleans, Egbuka spoke with the media, in which he took accountability for not doing the one thing he was brought in for, catching the football.

"I'm on this team for one reason"

"You know, I can't help but feel I let them down today. I'm on this team for one reason, and it's to catch the ball."

Bucs rookie Emeka Egbuka on his dropped pass in the end zone that would’ve given the Bucs the lead in the fourth quarter. “You know, I can’t help but feel I let them down today. I’m on this team for one reason and it’s to catch the ball.” pic.twitter.com/goVGKvGYCP — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 7, 2025

It has been widely known that Egbuka is a polished professional even in his first year in the pros, but the drops have become a huge issue and something that he will need to pay attention to moving forward in his career.

Egbuka, through 13 games, has the 11th most drops across the league with six, and only behind Tetairoa McMillan (7) of the Carolina Panthers for rookies, per FOXSports.

The drops category is not one that you want to be in as a receiver. However, Egbuka isn't the only one who has had the yips when it comes to catching the ball, as fellow wideout Godwin has also had some pretty brutal ones himself since coming back from multiple leg injuries.

The Bucs' offense as a whole has not been sharp this season outside of their backfield, so it will be important for Egbuka and the rest of the skill players on the outside to get it together if they hope to avoid failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

