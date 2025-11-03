Buccaneers' biggest NFC South competitor gains ground in Week 9
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a much-needed rest on their bye week in Week 9, but now, their quest to win a Super Bowl kicks off once again — and to do that, they'll want to win their division first.
There were two favorable outcomes among three NFC South games this week, but the one the Bucs likely wanted to go their way the most did not. Here's how the NFC South is looking these days, and what each team has coming up:
Buccaneers must fend off Panthers in NFC South
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the kings of the South, but their closest competitor is gaining ground. Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 9:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Streak
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6
2
0
.750
197
178
2-1
4-1
W1
Carolina Panthers
5
4
0
.556
170
205
3-1
2-3
W1
Atlanta Falcons
3
5
0
.375
143
178
2-2
1-3
L3
New Orleans Saints
1
8
0
.111
138
243
1-4
0-3
L4
The Bucs were happy to see the Atlanta Falcons drop to 3-5 after a loss to the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints get beat by the Los Angeles Rams, but the Carolina Panthers pulled off a big upset over the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field. With that, the Panthers are now 5-4 and are one game back from the Bucs in the NFC South.
The Bucs are still one game up on the Panthers, but they'll play a brutal stretch these next three weeks that includes the Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Rams. The Panthers and Bucs won't play until Week 16 and then again in Week 18, so that first and second game could have big NFC South ramifications if the Buccaneers and Panthers are close in record toward the end of the year.
The Bucs will face the Patriots in Week 10 in a big test, while the Panthers will face off against the Saints at home. The Falcons will travel overseas to face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, which should be a tough game for them.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
