Buccaneers reportedly reached out to former Bills HC Sean McDermott

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slowly building out their staff this offseason, retaining head coach Todd Bowles but hiring new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and new special teams coordinator Danny Smith. The Bucs are still hiring assistants and have some defensive spots to fill, too, and they reportedly took a big swing on a recently-fired AFC head coach.

The Bucs reached out to former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott to inquire about him potentially coming to Tampa Bay, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen in 2026.

Buccaneers reached out to Sean McDermott

Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Buccaneers reached out to McDermott about the possibility of him joining the Bucs' staff under head coach Todd Bowles. McDermott declined, though, saying he'd prefer to take a year off before potentially getting back into coaching next year.

Bucs talked to ex-Bills coach Sean McDermott to check about joining Todd Bowles' staff, but he's expected to take this year off and re-assess his options in 2027. McDermott overlapped with Jason Licht with Eagles 2003-07 and interviewed for Bucs' HC job in 2016. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 28, 2026

McDermott served as the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011-16 before being hired as the Buffalo Bills' head coach. He was in Buffalo from 2017-26, and during his nine seasons there, he went 98-50 and made it to the AFC Championship Game twice. He was fired after losing to the Denver Broncos in this year's AFC Divisional Round, and now, it looks like he's trying to take a year off of coaching.

The Buccaneers would likely want him on the defensive side of the ball, as McDermott is a defense mind. It would be an interesting add, though, because Bowles has already confirmed he's set to call plays next year for the Bucs on the defensive side of the ball. As a result, McDermott would likely be in a consulting role, and it doesn't appear he'd want to do so after being a head coach in 2025.

The Bucs are still interviewing potential assistant coaches, and they'll get their lineup set for the 2026 season sooner rather than later. Adding a coach of McDermott's pedigree would be a big get, but for now, they'll have to go without him as Bowles fills up the last of his defensive staff.

