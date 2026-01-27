With so much coaching movement around the league, offensive coordinators have become a hot commodity. That demand for quality playcallers on the offensive side of the ball is likely a big reason why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to act swiftly when it came to hiring their next OC.

For the Buccaneers, Zac Robinson fit the bill.

On Tuesday, Robinson met with the local media in Tampa for the first time since being named the team’s newest offensive coordinator, replacing Josh Grizzard, who was fired after one season in the role.

Familiarity between Robinson and Mayfield is key

One interesting aspect of Robinson’s history is his connection to Baker Mayfield, a player Robinson coached briefly during Mayfield’s infamous stint with the Rams. When asked about his experience working with Mayfield for that short period of time, Robinson came away very impressed by his organization and work ethic.

“[I’ve] had a ton of respect for him, from afar, as a player. And then, to be able to get him in there to see the type of worker he was," Robinson said. "I’ll never forget, we gave him a handful of plays, short week, Thursday night game, and Baker probably took 10-25 plays, and it was like at 10:00 p.m. at night, and he came in the next day and I saw his notebook, he had highlighters everywhere, color coated, and right away I was like, okay I know the player, I know the talent, but he’s made of all the right stuff.”

In terms of his evaluation of Mayfield’s actual on-the-field talent, Robinson’s familiarity with Mayfield’s game goes back even further.

Bucs' new OC is 'fired up' to coach Baker again

“I’ve known of Baker for a long time. I went to Oklahoma State, he went to Oklahoma. He diced us up every single time that they played,” Robinson stated.

The final thing Robinson touched on regarding his new quarterback was re-iterating the impression Mayfield left on him, and his excitement to have the opportunity to coach him again.

“Obviously, that time that we spent together was invaluable during a tough season, he came in, ignited that group,” Robinson said. “I’m fired up to work with Bake and the rest of the guys. It’s a good group of dudes and I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

Robinson will get to work with Mayfield in the summer, but for now, he'll help the Bucs prepare for the NFL Combine and NFL Draft coming up in the spring.

