Liam Coen Steals Away Key Staff Member From Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some significant changes this offseason despite keeping head coach Todd Bowles onboard for 2026. The Bucs hired special teams coordinator Danny Smith and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, both of whom are going to want to bring their staffers over to Tampa Bay this year.

The offensive line, however, has been a point of pride for Tampa Bay. The Bucs had multiple injuries on the offensive line, but despite that, were still able to get decent play out of a line missing two starting right guards for a good portion of the year. That was thanks to offensive line coach Kevin Carberry and Brian Picucci, both of whom served as offensive line coach for the Bucs in 2025.

While Carberry, who also serves as run game coordinator, will stay with the Bucs, Picucci has caught the eye of his former boss in Tampa Bay, Liam Coen. Per Adam Schefter, Picucci will join the Jaguars as run game coordinator and leave Tampa Bay, going back to Coen after a season away.

Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Brian Picucci from Tampa Bay as their run game coordinator, per source. He and Jaguars HC Liam Coen worked together in Tampa in 2024 on an offense that finished third in total yards, fourth in points scored, and fourth in rushing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2026

Jaguars poach Brian Picucci from Buccaneers

Picucci came to the Buccaneers in 2024 under Coen, where he served as an assistant offensive line coach. Coen and the Jaguars actually wanted to interview him for a position in 2024, but the Bucs blocked the request soon after Coen left Tampa Bay to take the job with the Jaguars.

The two were also on staff with each other at Kentucky, and now, Coen finally gets his guy back. This time, it's at run game coordinator, the job that Carberry currently does along with his offensive line duties in Tampa Bay. With his departure, new OC Robinson will have to decide if he wants someone to fill that vacant position. Regardless, he's been a big part of what has made Tampa Bay's o-line effective with Carberry, so it will be a loss for a Bucs offense that wanted to keep continuity at that position.

Robinson is still shaping the rest of his staff with the Bucs, so there may be a replacement sooner rather than later. Until then, Picucci is back with his longtime partner in the sport.

