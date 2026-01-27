Falcons' Kevin Stefanski Responds to Baker Mayfield's Recent Comments

Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Zac Robinson to become their next offensive coordinator, the team was doing its due diligence in vetting potential replacements for Josh Grizzard.

One name that wasn't brought in but was floated about was former Cleveland Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski, with many deciding not to give much thought to the idea.

That's because Stefanski and current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield have a strained relationship from the end of Mayfield's time in Cleveland. Mayfield recently called out an Atlanta Falcons reporter regarding the topic, opening up about the situation and relationship with Stefanski, which quickly went viral online.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

Everyone is familiar with the situation that unfolded in Cleveland, but long story short, Stefanski decided that Mayfield's injury wasn't worth the headache and ultimately became a part of the decision-making process in ending the organization's relationship with Mayfield by targeting Deshaun Watson as the team's next QB.

While the past is the past, the rivalry between Mayfield and Stefanski will undoubtedly return with the latter now the head coach of the Falcons, and when speaking with the media in Atlanta during his opening press conference, Stefanski refused to go in-depth on Mayfield's recent comments with the continuous use of the word "respect".

Stefanski Has 'Ton of Respect' for Mayfield

“Baker's somebody that I have a ton of respect for as a player and a person. I love rivalries in sports, and obviously, Buccaneers-Falcons have a great rivalry. It’s something that I’m excited about," said Stefanski. "But I would not get into the specifics of those type of things, other than to say I have a ton of respect for Baker as a player, as a person, that's a great team with a great player.”

Stefanski, in his own words, didn't want to get into specifics about what transpired at the end of Mayfield's tenure in Cleveland. However, Mayfield, on the otherhand, has been nothing but transparent in stating his disdain for how things unfolded, specifically his relationship with his then head coach.

The Stefanski-Mayfield drama may never fully go away, but it is the past and will likely just be a side note as time moves ahead. While both have moved on, that doesn't mean the hatred must stop, and it won't. Stefanski and Mayfield will now see each other twice a year in the NFC South, so even if the Saints are still the most hated division rival of the Bucs, the Falcons might just be closing that gap by hiring Stefanski.

