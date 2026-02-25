Buccaneers Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few holes to fill all across the board. Naturally, fans will be waiting to see which first-round pick the Bucs select to add a dominant player to their roster — but that's not the only round that makes championship teams.

The beginning of Day 2 can also offer a lot of starting-caliber players, and general manager Jason Licht knows that well. Players like Antoine Winfield Jr. were second-round players who have been important in Tampa Bay, and there are plenty of gems to be found in that round that could become franchise players.

We don't know which player that could be for the Bucs in 2026, but we laid out three options that they might want to take a look at when Day 2 of the draft comes around:

LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have a pretty significant hole at inside linebacker. Lavonte David is a franchise legend, but he's taken several steps back physically and is undecided about playing in 2026. SirVocea Dennis played alongside him, but he disappointed in his first year as a starter. As a result, the Bucs could use two new inside linebackers — they could get one in free agency or through a trade, but they'll almost certainly have to get another one in the draft.

This is where Cincinnati's Jake Golday comes in. Golday played at Central Arkansas before transferring to Cincinnati, and while playing for the Bearcats, he's racked up 162 tackles and three forced fumbles in two years. He'll likely be available in Round 2, and he'll offer something Tampa Bay needs — coverage skills. He netted a 77.5 coverage grade from PFF, and if that prowess could transfer to the NFL, the Bucs would be in luck.

We still have to see how the Combine goes, but Golday isn't the best athlete and doesn't have elite agility in coverage, per the NFL Network's Lance Zierlein. But good coverage instincts and excellent tackling production are a great start, and he could be a valuable second-round prospect.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) against the Auburn Tigers | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Cade Otton era in Tampa Bay could be ending soon, with Otton set to hit free agency this year. Otton has been a reliable target for Tampa Bay, but he's been fairly unspectacular — and if the Bucs want to upgrade at tight end, doing it in the second round after filling a big hole on defense could be the way to go.

Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers caught for 769 yards and four touchdowns for the Commodores last year, averaging 12.4 yards per reception. While his production doesn't jump off the page, his athleticism does, as does his ability to line up anywhere on the field as a tight end. He isn't super big, coming in at just 235 pounds, but that hybrid tight end role is becoming a lot more common in the NFL as seasons go on and he could be a weapon for Tampa Bay in the passing game.

If the Bucs want a better blocker, Stowers may not be the answer. But he has a ton of value as a move tight end, and he could be an interesting addition to Zac Robinson's offense.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) runs with the ball after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Bucs could use some more cornerback depth. Jamel Dean ended up playing some very good football, but he's now a free agent after restructuring his contract and has injury concerns that might prevent the Bucs from bringing him back.

If Dean leaves, they'll need another corner, and that could be Colton Hood. Zierlein's comp for Hood is a name Bucs fans will know in Carlton Davis III — he's a very physical cornerback that could be a big disruptor in man coverage. He had 50 total tackles, a pick and a forced fumble, and he also recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Hood isn't as twitchy as first-round options and can get a little grabby, but he just might be the type of corner the Bucs need again after Davis was traded away from Tampa Bay.

