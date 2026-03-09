Buccaneers Teammates, NFL World Reacts to Mike Evans Joining 49ers

Mike Evans signed a three-year, 60.3 million deal to land with the 49ers at the start of 2026 free agency. It is a move that has been met with sadness, shock and anger from many in the Buccaneers fanbase.

We've also seen statements made by head coach Todd Bowles, general manager Jason Licht and the owners of the Buccaneers, the Glazer family. Below are the reactions of some of Mike Evans' best Bucs teammates and some of his new teammates with the 49ers.

Chris Godwin reacts to losing his running mate

Godwin, a former 2017 third-round pick by the Buccaneers, has spent nine seasons with Mike Evans together as one of the top receiver duos in the NFL. With Evans out the door, Godwin is expected to be the new number one receiver in Tampa Bay, with young receivers Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson as the next three in line.

Bucs' star LT Is not happy about Evans leaving...

All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs spent six seasons with Evans and helped lead the Bucs to very strong offenses the past six seasons. A former first-round pick in 2020, Wirfs will look to partially fill the leadership void that has been left with Evans' departure. This now makes Wirfs undisputedly the best player on the Buccaneers offense and maybe on the entire team.

49ers' star TE is hyped to get Evans in San Francisco

Current 49ers Star tight end George Kittle showed his excitement about the signing of Evans to San Francisco. Kittle is a former fifth-round pick for the 49ers in the 2017 NFL Draft and is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Kittle will now be lining up in an offense that features himself, Evans, running back Christian McCaffery and Brock Purdy throwing them the football.

