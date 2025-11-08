Key offensive position might be Buccaneers' biggest draft need in 2026
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been ravaged by injuries this season, and instead of making a move at the trade deadline to bolster their roster, they decided to stick with what they have.
Many disagree with the Bucs not doing anything to improve their roster, but over 11 seasons as general manager, Jason Licht has made just one in-season trade. It’s hard to argue with Licht’s philosophy when he continues to hit on impact players in the draft, even in the latter rounds. However, with a plethora of needs and holes set to open up in the 2026 offseason, parting with picks is something Licht refused to do.
Some teams made moves to address the now and the future, moves that will ripple when it comes to free agency and the draft. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report compiled his list of the biggest needs for each team after the trade deadline, and he pointed out the tight end position for the Bucs as the biggest area to tackle in 2026 free agency.
Could Buccaneers go tight end next year in the NFL Draft?
“Cade Otton is not a high-impact player to begin with, but there's really no other option at the tight end position in Tampa,” Gagnon wrote. “The 26-year-old is slated to become a free agent in March. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a lot of options at wide receiver, but could use a boost in the tight end role.”
Respectfully, I have to disagree with his assessment. Otton has been a great player for the Bucs, and the hope is they will be able to re-sign him after the season, but the Bucs have much bigger holes to worry about on both sides of the ball come 2026.
Linebacker, edge rusher, running back, and wide receiver could all be more important positions of need when free agency and the draft come around next year. This could likely be Lavonte David’s final year in red and pewter, and after a possible season-ending injury and the end of his 1,000-yard season streak, one has to wonder if Mike Evans, a free agent, will choose to keep playing or hang it up himself.
But those areas of need go beyond just Evans and David. SirVocea Dennis has yet to show he can be a consistent every-down linebacker as he’s struggled in coverage this season, and there are no options on the roster beyond him. Chris Godwin missed the start of the season, and even when he came back before getting injured again, he didn't look like himself. And then there's Jalen McMillan, who is dealing with a serious neck injury. The Bucs have serious question marks at both positions and will need to be addressed come March.
Tampa Bay is likely set to lose Rachaad White in free agency, and it’s doubtful they tender Sean Tucker, who will be an restricted free agent. Josh Williams has impressed the Bucs, but they will need someone who can hold up in pass protection and spell Bucky Irving to round out the room. Haason Reddick has been impactful as far as pressures and garnering extra attention go — however, he has just one sack on the year and will be a free agent after the season. The Bucs will get David Walker back, but he has yet to prove himself in the NFL, and Chris Braswell has not developed as hoped. Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson will be in the final year of their deals as well, so finding more help in the edge room will certainly be a priority this offseason.
The Bucs like Otton and would like to see him stick around for the foreseeable future. However, it will come down to dollars and cents. Tampa Bay won’t overpay for Otton when they have so many other holes that will need to be addressed this offseason.
