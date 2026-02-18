Teams That Could Threaten Buccaneers in Free Agency for Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans made it official that he would be returning for a 13th season, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be in Tampa.

Evans will test free agency and see if there is a better fit out there for him instead of returning to the Bucs, despite many fans believing their beloved wideout would never do such a thing.

The Bucs will now have to battle it out with other teams for Evans' services, so it got us thinking: Which teams are the biggest threat to them in free agency?

Buffalo Bills

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bills have been the most mentioned team being linked to Evans in free agency, and for good reason. If Evans is looking to ring chase, Buffalo is the perfect spot and would give him an immediate upgrade at quarterback from Baker Mayfield to Josh Allen.

Evans fits well into new head coach Joe Brady's offensive scheme, and with how desperate the Bills are at wide receiver, he would immediately become their WR1 over Khalil Shakir. Adding a veteran presence to the room would be great, as the Bills have plenty of young talent in the group, potentially becoming a mentor for Keon Coleman.

The Bills are looking to win now, so they will have to restructure contracts and make cuts to be able to afford Evans. However, with Evans' market value somewhere around $13 million per year, he will be affordable for the Bills.

New England Patriots

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After coming off a defeat in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots have a ton of cap space to go big game hunting in free agency, and adding to their wide receiver should be at the top of their list.

The Patriots offer Evans another win-now opportunity, with a rising quarterback in MVP runner-up Drake Maye, and a proven play caller in Josh McDaniels. Maye would immediately get a true X-receiver that would pair well next to veteran Stefon Diggs, who is viewed as a typical route tree wideout.

While Kayshon Boutte currently mans that role for the Pats, he could move to the other side to make room for Evans, giving New England a lethal three-headed monster at wide receiver.

Baltimore Ravens

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite a down year, the Baltimore Ravens would also offer Evans a win-now opportunity. Joining the Ravens would give Evans another elite quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and for the Ravens, they would solidify a wide receiver room that could use some reshuffling.

DeAndre Hopkins might leave in free agency, and outside of Zay Flowers, the Ravens have had to rely on Rashod Bateman. While proven producers, the Ravens' wideout group struggled when it came to consistency in 2025, something that Evans would immediately be able to help curb.

The Ravens have the cap space to get it done, but Baltimore is not necessarily a place where I could see Evans playing or even succeeding.

Houston Texans

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Who doesn't love a hometown reunion? A native of Galveston, Texas, Evans would just be a short distance away in Houston with the Texans.

A dark horse candidate to watch for Evans, the Texans require more production from their wide receivers after Nico Collins. Tank Dell has struggled to stay on the field with injuries, and while there are some promising young pieces on the depth chart, a veteran presence could do them some good.

The Texans are still a contender in this league thanks to having one of the league's best defenses, but if Evans makes his way to H-Town and builds confidence in quarterback C.J. Stroud, then Houston could be viewed as a favorite to win it all.

Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last on the list, but perhaps the scariest, is Evans joining Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs offer an unmatched upgrade at quarterback for Evans and that win-now, ring-chasing aspect that he is looking for.

The Chiefs are lacking a true wide receiver one since the departure of Tyreek Hill, with Travis Kelce becoming that from his tight end position. Rashee Rice continues to have off-field issues, and Xavier Worthy hasn't panned out the way they hoped. Evans would come in and immediately elevate the offense for Mahomes and Andy Reid.

The Chiefs recently restructured Mahomes' contract, which will open up cap space to make a move such as bringing in Evans. Despite Mahomes coming off a serious injury, he should be ready for the 2026 season, and giving him Mike Evans would surely scare NFL defenses.

Honorable Mentions

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers offer Evans a chance to join a legit contender. With both having concerns at wide receiver with Brandon Aiyuk and Courtland Sutton, respectively, it would make sense for them to at least take a shot at him.

While Evans is interested in being on a team where he can see a Super Bowl ring, other teams like the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans are also in need of wide receiver help. The Jets don't have much to offer, but the Titans have a young quarterback with a strong defense.

