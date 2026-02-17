Buccaneers Star Mike Evans’ 2026 Playing Status Revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two players that have retirement decisions. Well, had.

Legendary linebacker Lavonte David is still contemplating whether or not he wants to hang up the cleats. Meanwhile, a decision has been made by Mike Evans on the future of his career.

Per his agent Deryk Gilmore and reported by Jenna Laine of ESPN, Evans has decided to come back for his 13th season in the league, and it appears he is set to test the free agent market once it opens in early March.

Source: Per his agent Deryk Gilmore, Mike Evans will be playing a 13th season. He will be playing in 2026. To be determined where. He’ll weigh his options. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 17, 2026

Evans Isn't Hanging Them Up (Yet)

Evans' consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving was broken up this past season after dealing with a broken clavicle that caused him to miss nearly half the season. Evans returned, but ultimately wasn't able to do much as the Bucs faltered down the back half of the season.

Despite missing out on breaking Jerry Rice's record, Evans still has the passion for the game and has shown the ability to play at an elite level, even though he's entering the latter half of his career.

Evans gave himself time to make the decision, but it doesn't seem as though he is completely sold on coming back to the Bucs, per the report. Evans appears to want to test free agency, and there should be plenty of suitors that could use his services.

The Buffalo Bills have been a team that has recently been tossed around a lot as a best fit for him, and it makes sense. Evans is likely on the hunt for a second Super Bowl ring, and if he doesn't foresee that happening in Tampa Bay with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson commanding the offense, then he could jet for a better opportunity to do just that.

While Evans appears to be set to test the open market, his heart has always been in Tampa Bay. His connection with the community, the love his family has for the area, and his relationship with ownership and the organization go so deep that it would be hard to see him up and moving at this stage of his career.

Evans seems to be open to the possibility of a move, but at the end of the day, Tampa will have the upper hand on any team. The Buccaneers are almost in blank check territory for Evans, but they'll need to be wise in doing so, as to acquire as much talent elsewhere to put together a contending team. Evans has taken cuts in the past, so there is no reason to believe he won't again to remain in Tampa.

The ball is now back in the hands of general manager Jason Licht and the front office, so we will continue to monitor Evans' moves as free agency nears.

