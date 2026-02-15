Buccaneers Face Critical Mike Evans Decision in Free Agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been with the team since 2014, but circumstances might change this offseason.

Evans is a free agent, and the Bucs front office needs to figure out whether or not he is worth re-signing. While there are reasons to let him go, CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles believes the team should re-sign him.

"It's almost impossible to envision Mike Evans somewhere other than Tampa Bay. Evans' 1,000-yard season streak may have ended at 11, but he remained a threat all over the field -- especially on deep passes and in the red zone -- in 2025 when he was on the field. Baker Mayfield played at a higher level with Evans on the field in 2025, too," Pereles wrote.

Mike Evans Could Still Help Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have Chris Godwin and Emeka Ibuka that could fill the void for Evans if he were to retire or sign elsewhere; however, Evans' first choice is to stay with the Bucs, who have employed him for the last 12 years.

Evans was injured for most of the 2025 campaign, and he played in a career-low eight games, catching only 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Simply put, Evans had a down year in 2025. However, there is reason to believe he can get back to his old self.

In 2024, Evans caught 74 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games, proving that he can still put up big numbers in the NFL. Evans will be in the Hall of Fame someday as a member of the Buccaneers. There isn't much left he has to prove; however, his love for the game and veteran leadership are two reasons why Tampa should strongly consider bringing him back. He is the heartbeat of the team, and losing him would have a massive loss on the roster as a whole.

