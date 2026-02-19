Buccaneers Named Best Option for Rival Running Back in NFL Free Agency

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be fairly active this offseason as they look to turn things around and make the playoffs in 2026 after missing out on the postseason in 2025.

The Buccaneers won't have much work to do on the offensive side of the ball. However, they will need to make sure they retain Mike Evans and will undoubtedly need to acquire a running back with Rachaad White making it known he is leaving in free agency, and Sean Tucker potentially in the same boat, as he is an unrestricted free agent.

With the expectation that neither White nor Tucker will be on the Bucs' roster, the team must look to the open market to supplement Bucky Irving. That is exactly why FOX Sports' Greg Auman has Tampa Bay landing Atlanta Falcons' backup running back Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier Follows Robinson to Tampa Bay

"Allgeier, 25, has operated in the shadow of Bijan Robinson the last three years, playing second fiddle after rushing for 1,000-plus yards as a rookie in 2022," wrote Auman. "He's averaged a good-not-great 4.3 yards per carry on the way to 719 rushing yards per season, and he's averaged 155 carries since Robinson's arrival, so there's less wear on him as well. Could he land with former Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in Tampa? His 18 career touchdowns show that coaches can trust him near the goal line."

Snagging Allgeier on the open market would be a huge get for the Buccaneers. Allgeier is seemingly the perfect complement to Bucky Irving. Irving excels with speed, change-of-pace, and explosive, while Allgeier's power style adds a tough, goal-line threat for balance in Zac Robinson's offensive scheme.

Speaking of Robinson, he and Allgeier spent the past two seasons together in Atlanta and has shown that he trusts him in tough situations, which could maximize the potential of the Bucs' backfield.

Allgeier is a low-cost, high-upside signing for the Bucs. At just 25 years old with no major injuries and proven production, Tampa Bay could even look to sign above his calculated market value for one of the best running backs set to enter free agency.

A one-two punch of Irving and Allgeier would seemingly improve the Bucs' porous 21st-ranked run game from a season ago, and bring a great combination of speed, athleticism, and physicality back into the unit.

