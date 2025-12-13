Former Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady says he could return to NFL at age 48

Age is just a number in the NFL over the past few weeks, and players thought to be retired or out of the league have been finding themselves on NFL rosters.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the trend when they brought back outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to the squad. Pierre-Paul, a 36-year old, last played for the Buccaneers from 2018-21 and last played in the NFL in 2022, and he was brought to the practice squad with the potential to be elevated. The next, much bigger domino came from the Indianapolis Colts, who brought back 44-year old Philip Rivers to their own practice squad and are expected to start him on Sunday.

Naturally, with all these players coming back, former Bucs QB and NFL GOAT Tom Brady had to throw his hat into the ring on if he, at 48 years old, could still play in the NFL. His answer shouldn't be surprising to anyone.

Tom Brady: I 'certainly could' still play

Brady believes that, even at his age, he can still play football at the highest level.

"Yes, I certainly could," Brady said, via FOX Sports. "I think the answer for me would be yes. I’m not

allowed to anymore because I’m a minority owner of the Raiders, so I can’t unretire."

Brady is correct, unfortunately, for those who would want to see him give it another try. Brady has a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, and per NFL rules, he can't play at the same time. Unless he were to give that up, and it would be very unlikely he'd ever want to do so, he'll have to stick to being an owner and an analyst.

Brady's last season in the NFL was with the Buccaneers in 2022, where he threw 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 4,694 passing yards. The Bucs went 8-9 and lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys, who defeated them soundly.

Brady seems very content in his current duties, so don't expect him to sell his minority stake and get back out there. It is an interesting thought exercise, though, and if anyone could still be an effective football player at his age, it would be him.

