Buccaneers legend has hilarious reaction to signing of Jason Pierre-Paul

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off yet another loss, this time to the New Orleans Saints, and are in danger of not making the playoffs. The Bucs have now lost five of their last seven games and are looking for any sort of boost to get back on track over their last four games of the season.

The offense hasn't been close to what we saw a season ago, and a defense that was supposed to be improved has not been. With things falling off a cliff for the Buccaneers, they signed former Super Bowl champion edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.

The move is an interesting one, given that JPP hasn't played two years, and Bucs legend Gerald McCoy had the perfect encapsulation of the signing, taking to his social media to make a subtle jab at the club for bringing Pierre-Paul back when they didn't do the same for him when he was attempting a comeback of his own.

McCoy feels slightly slighted by JPP signing

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dang Tampa I actually asked to comeback and yall told me no. And this is when I still wanted to play. Dang I must of been extra trash!! 😂😂😂 — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 9, 2025

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka gives honest thoughts on performance vs. Saints

McCoy has always been in the Bucs' corner no matter what, but he perfectly portrays the confusion that many across the league, specifically The Krewe, feel about the signing.

Yes, JPP had 33 sacks during his tenure with the Buccaneers from 2018-2021, won a Super Bowl and brings experience with a winning culture, but the truth of the matter is that he will be turning 37 years old soon and hasn't seen any league action since his short stints with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints following his time with the Bucs.

A main reason for bringing in Pierre-Paul likely has much to do with Haason Reddick suffering an ankle injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, and it would help provide depth at the position if Reddick is not able to go on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. He will also be a guiding voice in the locker room, specifically in their group that contains Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell.

JPP was signed to the practice squad and has yet to be elevated to the active roster, but it seems as if all signs are trending toward that happening here in the coming days. If Pierre-Paul can have any sort of impact just by applying more pressure off the edge, the gamble could pay off for the Bucs. However, there is not much confidence that signing him moves the needle at all for Todd Bowles' defense.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield significantly struggling in crucial area

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers in serious danger in NFC South after brutal Saints loss

• Buccaneers' Mike Evans pushing for return to field

• Grading Buccaneers players and coaches after brutal Saints loss

• Baker Mayfield frustrated after Buccaneers’ loss to Saints