Buccaneers lose starting defender to hip injury during Thursday Night Football

With control of the NFC South hanging in the balance, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in another divisional dogfight on Thursday as they hosted the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

Part way through the second quarter, the Buccaneers’ experienced something that’s become a theme to their 2025 season, which is losing a key starter to injury.

This time, that player was cornerback Zyon McCollum, who suffered a hip injury.

Zyon McCollum ruled out with hip injury

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum | Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

It was difficult to determine what exactly happened on the play, but following an 11-yard completion from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Pitts, McCollum remained down on the field. With the assistance of trainers, he was able to slowly make his way to the Buccaneers’ sideline.

McCollum has been downgraded to Out. https://t.co/HkAop26fIG — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 12, 2025

Shortly thereafter, though, McCollum was escorted into the Bucs’ locker room to receive a proper diagnosis.

Although McCollum was designated as questionable shortly before halftime, he was later ruled out for the game.

The Buccaneers have been absolutely ravaged by injury throughout the entirety of the 2025 campaign. In addition to practically the entire offense, key defensive players like Jamel Dean, Tykee Smith, Calijah Kancey, SirVocea Dennis, and Benjamin Morrison have all missed time as well.

Despite recent struggles, the Bucs need Zyon McCollum

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s unfortunate timing for McCollum to go down, as the talented young corner was hoping to redeem himself down the stretch of the regular season after what has been a really challenging year on the field.

Despite signing a 3-year, $48 million contract during the offseason, McCollum hasn’t exactly established himself as the player Jason Licht, Todd Bowles, and certainly the fans, expected him to be following a really steady ascension over the first three years of his NFL career.

McCollum is a truly elite athlete, with the size, speed, and agility required to be a star at the highest level. He’s also viewed as a very hard worker and excellent teammate in the locker room. There’s no doubt that Zyon McCollum has all the tools needed to be an exceptional NFL cornerback. And prior to this season, that was certainly the course he was travelling.

Hopefully for McCollum, and the Buccaneers, this injury isn’t too serious, because despite the young corner’s struggles so far in 2025, Tampa Bay doesn’t have anyone better waiting in the wings.

