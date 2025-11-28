How many snaps will Bucky Irving get for Buccaneers on Sunday?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally expect running back Bucky Irving to return to the field this Sunday after missing several weeks with foot and shoulder injuries.

It has been a long stretch for Irving, who has not been available since early in the season, and his return is one of the biggest storylines heading into the weekend.

But the big question for Tampa Bay fans is how much he will actually play.

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Buccaneers plan a controlled return for Irving

Fans hoping to see Irving dominate touches right away may need to temper expectations. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said the Buccaneers are approaching Irving’s return the same way they handled Chris Godwin Jr.’s injury comeback last week. Godwin logged just 35 percent of the snaps, and Grizzard indicated that Irving’s workload will be in a similar range.

“I think it is a lot like we did with Chris, where you cannot expect a guy who has not played in numerous weeks to go out there and get a normal lion’s share of the carries," Grizzard said.

Grizzard went on to explain why this ramp up approach is necessary and what the expectation for the Buccaneers will be.

“I think Chris played 25 or 26 snaps, so to be able to bring them along, allow them to get their confidence back up, allow them to build their play strength back up. Then, as well as the scheme, where you are not overloading them with too many, ‘This kind of run, that kind of pass,’ things like that… trying to find that balance between using them and knowing they are going to help us," Grizzard said.

Irving will play, but he will not be the feature back in his first game back. Tampa Bay wants him active, involved and contributing, but not overextended. The rotation with Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will remain in place, allowing the Bucs to keep fresh legs on the field while Irving builds back his timing and confidence.

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What Irving’s return means for Tampa Bay’s offense

Even in a limited role, Irving provides a boost the Buccaneers have sorely needed. Tampa Bay has struggled to find explosive run plays, and Irving’s vision and burst give the offense something it has been missing. A controlled return still allows him to spark the run game while helping Baker Mayfield and the passing attack find more balance.

Expect early down carries, red zone opportunities and possibly some involvement in the passing game to get him comfortable. If he responds well, the staff will gradually increase his workload over the next couple of weeks.

The Buccaneers currently find themselves in a tough spot with just a slim lead over the Carolina Panthers and having Irving healthy for the stretch run matters more than loading him up in week one of his return.

READ MORE: The Good, Bad and Ugly from Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to Rams

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers make important signing to help fix one glaring issue

• Bills players caught admiring Buccaneers All-Pro Tristan Wirfs during game

• Could the Bucs be getting back an important offensive weapon soon?

• Buccaneers OC named as emerging head coach candidate