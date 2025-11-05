Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers’ offensive starter returns to practice after missing 6 games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could get a big boost on the offensive side of the ball as a key starter returns to practice ahead of their matchup against the New England Patriots.

Caleb Skinner

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; TTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles () warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; TTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles () warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fought through injuries all season to get to 6-2 at the midway point of the 2025 NFL season.

One of the hardest hit areas when it comes to injuries for Tampa Bay has been along the offensive line. Tristan Wirfs missed the start of the season before coming back, only for the Bucs to lose right guard Cody Mauch for the season and right tackle Luke Goedeke to a foot injury for the majority of the beginning of the season.

The Bucs have struggled on the right side of the line with Mauch and Goedeke going down. However, they could likely see improvement here soon, as Goedeke was spotted practicing after the Bucs opened his 21-day practice window ahead of the Bucs' matchup against the New England Patriots.

Goedeke returns to practice ahead of Patriots game

Luke Goedek
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Goedeke originally injured his foot during the Bucs' Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but tried to play against the Houston Texans in Week 2 only to reaggravate the injury after 12 plays, which led to him being placed on IR.

The injury landed Goedeke in a boot and walking scooter, but he eventually shed both of those leading up to the Bucs' bye week.

The return of Goedeke couldn't come at a better time for the Bucs. Leading up to the bye week, the offense struggled to muster any consistency. The run game came to a screeching halt and the passing game was iffy, so getting back another pillar of an offensive line that was one of the tops in the league a season ago will be huge for the Bucs' offense to refind its groove in the back half of the schedule.

Tampa Bay will need Goedeke to play at his normal elite level upon his return to action. The Bucs might be 6-2 and sitting pretty in the playoff conversation, but their schedule in the back half is a bit daunting.

Out of the gate, Goedeke and the Bucs will face off against three Super Bowl contenders in the Patriots, Buffalo Bills,= and Los Angeles Rams before finishing up the regular season with four of their last five games coming against NFC South opponents.

Caleb Skinner
