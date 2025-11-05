Derrick Henry names Buccaneers star the most respected NFL player he’s ever faced
Baltimore Ravens' star running back Derrick Henry has been a force to be reckoned with in the league for 10 seasons now, and continues to show that he is an anomaly when it comes to the running back position.
Henry, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before being shipped off to Baltimore, has seen plenty of elite defenders in his day, but had one specific player in mind as to the one whom he respects the most.
When speaking with FOX Sports' Greg Auman, Henry opened up about several topics, but ended his interview by stating that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Lavonte David is the one defender he respects most in the league.
The King gives Lavonte David his flowers
"Lavonte David. I just think he is a hell of a player, and he's been going at it for a long time. I've got so much respect for that guy," said Henry. "He plays the game the right way. I just think he is the epitome of the linebacker position, and someone who's been consistent and doing it for a long time, and especially just for one team as well."
David is one of the most underrated players in NFL history, so it is great to see that his peers think this highly of him for what he has been able to accomplish across his legendary career in Tampa Bay.
Henry and David have only matched up against one another three times in their career, but despite not getting many chances to face each other, playing against David clearly made an impact.
Henry has gotten the best of David in their three matchups. He won once with the Titans back in 2019 and then again last season, once he was with the Ravens. The lone win for David in the Bucs against Henry came in 2023, before Henry was traded and the Titans were reeling.
Henry went off against the Bucs in 2024, but was relatively held in check by David and the rest of the Bucs' offense during his time in Nashville, even during wins.
It is unknown when these two future Hall of Famers might meet up again. The likelihood is slimmer with David now inching closer and closer to retirement, with Henry not far behind. It seems unlikely for the Ravens to make a deep playoff run this season, but the best bet would be if the two met in the Super Bowl — unless both can hang around long enough to meet in next season's regular-season battle.
