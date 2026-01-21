Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at New Falcons' Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

Just a few days after the Atlanta Falcons named Kevin Stefanski as their newest head coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield couldn't help but chime in.

It all went down Tuesday evening when Atlanta Falcons' beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter posted his most recent article on X, while simultaneously calling out Baker Mayfield for being a failure.

"’Falcons Kevin Stefanski had a dumpster fire at quarterback in Cleveland -- Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson failed, which started a chain reaction to 11 other starters. QB Shedeur Sanders closed out last season with seven starts."

Baker Mayfield calls out Falcons' Head Coach

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It took just one hour for Mayfield to chime in on X. But, the Bucs quarterback didn't direct his frustration at Ledbetter, but instead, his former head coach with the Cleveland Browns, Kevin Stefanski.

"Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach."

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

Mayfield and Stefanski had potential

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

When the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, Stefanski was not around. The two joined forces in 2020, when Stefanski was first named the head coach.

It was then, with Baker Mayfield at quarterback, that the Browns were finally able to overcome their postseason woes, recording their first playoff victory in 26 years with a 48-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard Round. Mayfield was excellent that game, completing 21/34 passes for 263 yards, 3 TD and 0 interceptions.

The Browns lost a tough-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, 22-17, and Mayfield finished the season with over 4,000 yards passing to go along with 30 TD passes and just 9 interceptions.

It was a precipitous fall from grace after that.

The following season in 2021, Baker attempted to play through a torn labrum, but his performance suffered as a result. Things fell apart quickly after that, with the team eventually making the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson, before shipping Baker off to Carolina in July of 2022.

Baker rejuvenated his reputation with the Bucs

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has, for the most part, taken the high road. Despite being one of the league's strongest personalities, Baker has kept things very professional over the past couple of seasons in Tampa, always exemplifying the type of behavior you expect from a franchise quarterback — win or lose.

He hasn't always been that way, though. Mayfield has a brash personality, and he's rubbed many people the wrong way dating all of the way back to his prolific collegiate career.

And with this recent comment he may have done it again.

Does this mean Baker was wrong to publicly criticize his former head coach? Not necessarily. In fact, if you read through the comments, an overwhelming majority of Buccaneers fans seem to be fired up by Mayfield candidly expressing his opinion about Stefanski joining him in the NFC South.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with Mayfield's commentary, one thing is clear. The NFC South just got a whole lot more interesting heading into 2026.

