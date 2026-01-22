Greatest Throw of Tom Brady's Career Happened with Buccaneers

As a quarterback, Tom Brady has had a countless number of spectacular throws over the course of his illustrious career.

When his 23 seasons were all said and done, Brady had completed a total of 7,753 passes as an NFL quarterback. Based on the sheer volume of passes and the efficiency in which he delivered them, you can imagine how difficult it would be for anyone, including Brady himself, to identify which of those throws stands out from the rest.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Set To Hire Division Rival’s Offensive Coordinator In Big Staff Move

This week, that’s exactly what Brady did. In the midst of a short video series where Brady has been discussing the greatest throws of the 2025 NFL season, he chose to identify and describe the greatest throw of his own career.

Chances are, his answer may have surprised some people.

Brady's Greatest Throw Ever

20. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021) - 374.7 points | Max Gersh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Brady to Mike Evans. Against the Rams. 2021 playoffs. We’re down multiple scores. About four or five minutes left in the game. It was a go route, on Jalen Ramsey.”

That’s right. Of all the throws Brady made over the course of his 20 years quarterbacking the New England Patriots, according to him, none compared to the dime he dropped to Mike Evans as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Brady described the throw in great detail.

“I threw over the top of Jalen to Mike, perfectly in stride for a walk-in touchdown. It was a perfect spiral.” He said. “The trajectory was perfect. The spin rate was perfect. The ball just pierced through the air. And I could tell as soon as I let it go, it was going to be a perfect throw.”

Brady Brought Life Back to Ray Jay

Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That deep ball to Evans was certainly something to marvel at. Just as impressive, though, is the fact that it was just part of a furious late-game rally Brady led in that divisional round playoff matchup. Brady threw for 330 yards in the game, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. The Bucs fell to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Rams by a score of 30-27.

READ MORE: NFL Hall of Famer Calls Out Baker Mayfield for Recent Comments

Brady has many accomplishments in his career, including seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs, 15 Pro Bowls and countless other accolades that have helped to cement his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Of the 7,753 passes Brady completed in his incredible 23-year NFL career, it’s pretty cool to see that his favorite one of all came in a Buccaneers’ uniform.

READ MORE: Pros and Cons of Buccaneers Hiring New OC Zac Robinson

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• NFL Hall of Famer Calls Out Baker Mayfield for Recent Comments

• Buccaneers Were 'Especially Diligent' Courting New Chargers OC Mike McDaniel

• Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at New Falcons' Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

• Buccaneers make big coaching hire from Steelers