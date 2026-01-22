3 Falcons Free Agents Buccaneers Can Target After Zac Robinson Hire

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been on the search for the next offensive coordinator after firing Josh Grizzard following the disaster that was the Buccaneers' offense in 2025.

Missing out on some of the top names in the coaching carousel, Tampa Bay has now found its next guy to lead the offense, hiring former Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson.

Robinson is now locked up, and as the rest of the coaching staff begins to fill out with the big ones now filled, the Buccaneers can now shift their focus to how they want to structure the roster.

Robinson spent the last two seasons in Atlanta, so it got us thinking — who are some of the Falcons' upcoming free agents that the Bucs now have a higher chance of landing with the addition of Robinson?

TE Kyle Pitts

The former highest-drafted tight end is set to enter unrestricted free agency here in 2026 and should be on the Bucs' radar after hiring Zac Robinson.

While a free agency acquisition is possible, there is a caveat. The Falcons could decide to franchise tag their star tight end, or he could sign a new extension. Teams must designate franchise players around early March, and the tag for tight ends in 2026 is projected near $16 million, which would be an expensive option for Atlanta to take on.

An extension seems more plausible than the franchise tag. However, it will ultimately come down to how the new staff in Atlanta sees him fitting in as well as Pitts' idea on how he sees himself within an offense.

Pitts is coming off the best year of his career since his rookie season, catching 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns to earn him Second Team All-Pro honors.

RB Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier would be another great pickup for the Buccaneers on offense as he hits the free agent market for the first time in his career. A franchise tag is not expected, and while he has expressed he is open to returning to Atlanta for the Falcons, he is also interested in exploring the market as it plays out.

With the likelihood of Rachaad White leaving in free agency and the potential for Sean Tucker doing the same, the Bucs will require a running back of Allgeier's caliber.

Allgeier burst onto the scene in his rookie season after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting a Falcons rookie franchise record for most rushing yards with 1,035 on the ground.

After his rookie season, Allgeier took on more of a timeshare role in the backfield but continued to be productive, showing his strength in goal-line work, downhill running, never turning the ball over and being a reliable complementary back.

A backfield featuring Bucky Irving and Allgeier would be huge for the Buccaneers' offense, elevating it even more so than it currently is when it comes to elite weapons at their disposal.

Allgeier has rushed 676 times in his career for 2,876 yards and 18 touchdowns with an additional 516 receiving yards on 61 catches and two scores.

OL Elijah Wilkinson

A sneaky pick here, offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson would be a good free agent pickup for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs have had injury issues across the offensive line over the past few seasons, but, when the line is healthy, they're one of the top units in the league. Adding a player like Wilkinson as depth along the line would pay dividends, considering his capability to play both guard and tackle on either side of the line, his reliability and experience.

After breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Denver Broncos, Wilkinson has spent time with the Falcons (twice), the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals, with over 90 appearances and 60-plus starts to his name. He started the entire 2025 season at right tackle for the Falcons after injury issues with their starter.

As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it would be a huge pickup for Zac Robinson and the Bucs' offense.

