New Team Emerges as Potential Suitor for Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

As the NFL offseason moves along, the general optimism regarding Mike Evans' likelihood of returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to fade.

Returning to Tampa was initially viewed as an inevitability when it comes to analyzing Evans' free agency, but the scenario in which Evans suits up for another franchise in 2026 feels more likely now than it ever has before.

When the Buffalo Bills traded for Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore last week, many Bucs fans rejoiced as that, more or less, took one of Evans' serious suitors off the table. However, a recent ESPN report suggests another team may be emerging as a serious contender for Evans in free agency.

A new team emerges in the Mike Evans sweepstakes

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Washington Commanders could very well make a push to sign the Buccaneers' all-time leading scorer.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain aggressive in attempting to re-sign Mike Evans. Buffalo would have been an ideal fit for Evans before the D.J. Moore trade occupied some of its available cash," Fowler wrote. "The Commanders could emerge as a sleeper for Evans. Remember, he wants a quarterback and targets. Tampa remains in a good spot with Evans but is not a lock to sign him."

"The pulse inside the league is that this year could be Washington's most active offseason of the Adam Peters era that began in 2024," Fowler wrote. "Washington has a roster with holes, nearly $90 million in cap space and star quarterback Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal."

Buccaneers may need to use their money elsewhere

The Buccaneers will have a difficult decision to make with what is considered to be a deep WR room, even without Evans in the mix. Not only that, but the Bucs have a number of needs that need to be addressed this offseason, with the majority of those being on the defensive side of the ball.

With approximately $50 million worth of cash to spend in free agency — pending contract re-structures to create the necessary cap space — if the Bucs were to re-sign Evans, they would significantly hinder their chances of improving their defensive roster, which is undoubtedly the team's greatest need at this point in time.

All indications are that Jason Licht and the Buccaneers' front office would like to retain Evans, but would the greatest receiver in the history of the franchise be willing to give another hometown discount, at his age, after all he's given the franchise? The fact that other teams like Washington are likely willing to offer more money on the open market certainly complicates things for the Buccaneers when it comes to retaining their star.

