Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Rams on Sunday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a tough schedule coming out of the bye week, and they haven't had a single win to show for it. That tough schedule concludes on Sunday night with a game against the Los Angeles Rams, and it will be Tampa Bay's last chance to get a win during this brutal three-game slate.
The Bucs haven't been fortunate against the Rams in recent meetings, and our writers and editors think that trend is set to continue on Sunday night. Here are our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Rams in Week 12:
Darius Hayes, Writer: Rams 24, Buccaneers 17
The Buccaneers head to Los Angeles for a tough Sunday Night Football matchup, and history isn’t on their side. LA has taken the last two regular-season meetings. This one shapes up as a defensive battle, but the Rams’ ability to move the ball through the air gives them the slight edge. With Matthew Stafford connecting consistently with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Los Angeles finds just enough explosive plays to keep the pressure on Tampa Bay’s secondary.
The Bucs keep it close with strong defensive stands and steady play from Baker Mayfield, but the road environment and Rams’ passing attack are ultimately too much to overcome. Stafford makes the key throws late, and LA holds on in a tight finish.
Overall record: 9-1
JC Allen, Writer: Rams 31, Buccaneers 27
Another tough game for Tampa Bay on the road and across the country against a Rams team that’s on a five-game win streak. The Rams' offense has been explosive this season. Pushing the ball down the field to a tune of 246 yards per game, and they’re sixth in scoring, averaging 27.2 points per game. However, two areas the Bucs might be able to exploit are the Rams' middle-of-the-pack run game and third-down offense. If Tampa Bay’s defense can hold up in the pass game, limiting Kyren Williams on the ground and making drive-ending plays on third down could be the difference in this game.
Not having Bucky Irving back hurts the Bucs offense, but the Rams have done well shutting down the ground game, holding opponents to just over 100 yards per game on the season. However, a returning Chris Godwin spells good news for the offense, as he’ll open up more in the offense. The Rams' pass defense hasn’t been their strongest unit this season, and they have just lost their starting safety. Their pass rush, however, has been among the best in the league. b
There is an opportunity for the Bucs to move the ball down the field through the air if they can protect Baker Mayfield. Working against the Bucs offense is a Los Angeles defense that is top five in third down and red zone stoppage, two areas the Buccaneers have struggled in recent weeks. I had this as a win for the Bucs before the season, but unfortunately, injuries and a lack of urgency from this team have me re-thinking it. Ultimatel,y the Bucs don’t bounce back and fall to 6-5 on the season.
Overall record: 6-4
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Rams 38, Buccaneers 21
Unfortunately, the Bucs will be staring down the barrel against one of the league’s best teams yet again when they face off against the Rams. The Bucs still are having trouble getting guys back from injury and have found no consistency on either side of the ball since their bye week for me to confidently say they have a chance. Rams big on SNF.
Overall record: 7-3
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Rams 31, Buccaneers 14
November has not been particularly kind to the Bucs. At the moment, the team is reeling not only in the win/loss column, but from the relentless barrage of injuries that has continued with no signs of letting up.
Meanwhile, the Rams look like the best team in football, and their QB, Mathew Stafford, has the MVP award well within his grasp.
The schedule will lighten up significantly after this trip to the West Coast, and the Bucs could very well run the table to close out the year. That said, with the Rams firing on all cylinders, I don’t see a scenario where that winning streak begins this weekend.
Overall record: 9-1
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Rams 30, Bucs 21
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost three of their last four games. The season is quickly going in the opposite direction that most people expected.
It won’t be any easier on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, who are 8-2 and winners of five consecutive games. The Rams are tied for the best record in the NFC.
At 37 years old, Matthew Stafford is still putting up big numbers, throwing 27 touchdowns to two interceptions. A hot LA offense against a struggling Buccaneers defense will be the difference.
Overall record: 7-3
River Wells, Editor: Rams 31, Buccaneers 9
This is gonna be a rough one, similar to how the Buccaneers were embarrassed in prime time by the Detroit Lions a few weeks ago. The Bucs still aren't healthy, with players like Jamel Dean and Ben Bredeson missing, and the Rams' penchant to play 13 personnel on offense will attack Tampa Bay's linebacking corps — the weakest area on an increasingly-suspect defense.
Expect Stafford and Co. to electrify without much pressure from Tampa Bay's defense, and expect Tampa Bay's offense to continue its misfires over recent weeks. The Bucs can bounce back this season and still win quite a few games, but they'll have to do it after this.
Overall record: 7-3
