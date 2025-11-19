Former Buccaneers quarterback signs with NFC South rival
A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is finally getting another chance in the NFL — but it's with an NFC South rival.
Former Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask spent multiple years in Tampa Bay, but the Bucs released him after training camp this season. He hadn't had another opportunity in the NFL, but that changed n Wednesday when the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their practice squad, putting him on an NFL roster for the first time since August 26.
Falcons sign Kyle Trask
Trask was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, with the intention of succeeding Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. That never quite came to fruition, however, as he sat behind Brady for the remaining two years and then entered a quarterback competition with Baker Mayfield in 2023 — he lost, and the rest is history.
Trask backed up Mayfield in 2023-24, throwing 11 passes and completing four of them for 28 yards. It appeared as if the team wanted him to serve as backup yet again in March, when they signed him to a one-year deal worth $2,787,500. The Bucs brought in Teddy Bridgewater after that, however, and they decided to release Trask and make Bridgewater the backup for 2025.
After that, Trask tried out for the Indianapolis Colts but wasn't signed, so he hadn't been on an NFL team until now. Trask's fit makes sense — quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is out for the year with another ACL tear, and Trask has familiarity in an offensive system similar to the one that Zac Robinson runs in Atlanta.
Trask will have to sit behind backup Easton Stick and starter Kirk Cousins, both on Atlanta's active roster, but he serves as depth for a Falcons team that could use it at the quarterback position. If he travels with the team, he'll make his return to Tampa Bay on Dec. 11 when the Bucs play the Falcons for the second time on Thursday Night Football.
