NFL insider believes Bucs could be 'dangerous' in playoffs

It feels like anyone with a pulse who follows the NFL is down and out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances this season.

Losing 7 out of 8 games down the stretch will have that effect.

Because of the Bucs' struggles over the past couple of months, the team no longer controls its own destiny regarding a potential postseason berth. Not only do the Buccaneers need to beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday — something they failed to do just two weeks ago — but they also need the shorthanded New Orleans Saints to beat the Atlanta Falcons, who are coming off an impressive victory over a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the L.A. Rams.

There's no doubt about it. A lot of things need to go right in order for the Buccaneers to advance to the postseason.

Not all faith has been lost

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) celebrates with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and wide receiver Mike Evans (13) in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, though, at least one NFL analyst believes the Buccaneers would be a tough out in the playoffs, should that scenario come to fruition.

NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN still believes the Buccaneers are capable of doing some damage in the postseason if they were to make it.

"The Bucs have won only one game since Halloween, but prior to this slide they beat Houston in September, along with Seattle and San Francisco in October. There are still a lot of good players on the Bucs. Would it be shocking if they figured some things out, beat Carolina next week and knocked off one of those NFC West teams in the first round of the playoffs? Strange things happen all the time in this league."

Despite recent results, the talent is there

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Graziano isn't wrong. At least on paper, the Buccaneers still present plenty of challenges to potential playoff opponents. A couple of quality victories this year have shown that the team can beat some of the best in the league when they are operating on all cylinders.

The problem? That hasn't happened for a very long time.

Although the Bucs will be without several key defenders for their final regular season game vs. the Panthers, they are getting a very important piece back in explosive DT Calijah Kancey, who's been out since the team's Week 2 game vs. the Houston Texans.

Not only that, but on offense, Baker Mayfield will have a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

Not only do the Buccaneers have one of the best receiving groups in the entire league with players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan all at full health, but they've also got one of the deepest running back rooms in the league with the trio of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.

Talent alone isn't enough, though. The Buccaneers have proven that a lack of consistent execution can be a death sentence in the NFL, where each opponent has the potential to win on any given day. In order for the Buccaneers to give themselves a shot at the postseason, they'll need to execute in all three phases on Saturday to maximize their potential and beat the Carolina Panthers.

If they do that, and the Saints are able to take down the Falcons on Sunday, the Bucs could very well find themselves in a position to make some noise in the postseason. Because despite recent results, they still have the talent to be a dangeorus football team.

