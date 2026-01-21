Buccaneers Were 'Especially Diligent' Courting New Chargers OC Mike McDaniel

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make a splash hire at OC — it just won't be former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel like they'd hoped.

McDaniel, one of the NFL's best run game schemers and a well-renowned playcaller from the Kyle Shanahan tree, chose the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, ending a courtship from multiple NFL teams — including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bucs fans wanted him to come to Tampa Bay quite badly, and it seems like the team felt the same way, per a report from ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Darlington posted on X Wednesday after McDaniel got hired that not only the Buccaneers were very aggressive in their pursuit of McDaniel, but that McDaniel was receptive and was engaged with the team throughout the process. Unfortunately, he picked the Chargers instead, leaving the Bucs still looking for a new OC.

The Bucs and the Eagles both pursued McDaniel as their top OC target. The Bucs were especially diligent in their courtship, and McDaniel was very engaged with them throughout. Ultimately, the lure of getting back to California and coaching Justin Herbert proved strongest. https://t.co/CGKw5wgGTz — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 21, 2026

Buccaneers lose out on Mike McDaniel to Chargers

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

McDaniel's wife has family in California, where he used to coach as OC for the San Francisco 49ers, and he himself is from Colorado, a state close to California as well. That, coupled with the ability to coach quarterback Justin Herbert and likely some extra persuasion on Los Angeles' part, sees him going to the Chargers instead of the Bucs.

Tampa Bay will now have to pivot, and their top candidates are fleeting. They're also interested in Todd Monken, but his former head coach John Harbaugh just landed with the New York Giants he is likely to follow him there. They may be interested in Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, too, but they'll have to wait until he's out of the playoffs entirely to interview him for their offensive coordinator position.

As a result, the Buccaneers may have to go with someone like Cincinnati Bengals OC Dan Pitcher or former Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson, both of whom could bring a familiar system back to Tampa Bay. With a number of candidates coming off the board, the Buccaneers may want to act fast to secure one of the better remaining coaches in the pool after missing out on Mike McDaniel.

