Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to get key offensive star back for Rams game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered from a lot of bad luck on the injury front, with multiple big players going down at various points this year. That's still the case this week against the Rams, with players like Jamel Dean out for Sunday Night Football, but the Bucs are at least likely getting one big player back on Sunday night.
Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been out since Week 5 of the regular season, but per head coach Todd Bowles, he's expected to return to the lineup in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football.
Chris Godwin set to return to Buccaneers
Godwin is expected to be designated as questionable, but Todd Bowles mentioned that he is trending toward playing against the Rams — and the Buccaneers will need him.
Godwin dislocated his ankle against the Baltimore Ravens last season, which kept him out of action until Week 4 of the regular season when he returned against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, but he injured the fibula on his previously-injured leg and has been out since. Now, though, after six games away, he's set to make his return in Los Angeles.
The Buccaneers' offense has stagnated with Godwin and star Mike Evans out of the lineup, with rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson doing most of the work receiving. Godwin will be a reliable veteran option that will force the defense to allocate resources toward him, which could free up Egbuka and Johnson to do some more damage and give Josh Grizzard some added firepower as an offensive coordinator.
Godwin returns to the fold before offensive weapon Bucky Irving, who has been out since Week 5 with a foot and shoulder injury. A dynamic wideout talented at finding the space between defenses, Godwin could impact Tampa Bay's offense immediately.
The Bucs will play the Rams at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday Night Football.
