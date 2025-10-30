Three big questions facing the Buccaneers in the second half
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the second half of the 2025 season with plenty of talent but just as many question marks.
Injuries, defensive inconsistencies, and offensive struggles have slowed their early momentum.
If the Buccaneers want to stay competitive in the NFC playoff race, they’ll need answers to three major questions down the stretch.
Can the Buccaneers finally get healthy?
Injuries have been the story of Tampa Bay’s season so far. Star wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have both missed extended time, while running back Bucky Irving has been sidelined with lingering lower-body issues. The offensive line has also battled multiple injuries, forcing the coaching staff to constantly shuffle players and adjust protections for Baker Mayfield.
With the team’s two biggest receiving threats unavailable, the Buccaneers have had to rely heavily on tight end Cade Otton and role players like Tez Johnson and Rachaad White. While those players have stepped up, the Buccaneers' offense simply hasn’t looked the same without its stars.
Head coach Todd Bowles knows that getting healthy is key to making a late playoff push. The Buccaneers have the talent to compete, but until they’re closer to full strength, every week will continue to be an uphill climb.
Will the pass defense improve?
Tampa Bay’s defense has been solid against the run but continues to struggle against the pass. The Buccaneers rank in the lower half of the league in passing yards allowed, and their secondary has given up too many explosive plays.
Antoine Winfield Jr. remains one of the bright spots on the back end, but the unit as a whole has struggled with consistency and communication. Jamel Dean leads this group and will be crucial to helping this unit improve.
Tood Bowles will need to find a way to tighten up coverage, generate more pressure up front, and create turnovers. If the Buccaneers can clean up their coverage issues, their defense has the potential to return to top-10 form.
Can Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs over the hump?
When Baker Mayfield is healthy and confident, the Buccaneers look like a playoff team. The problem is that his play has dipped over the last few weeks as injuries and inconsistency around him have taken a toll.
Mayfield has a 63% completion percentage, 1,919 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions. Mayfield has shown toughness and leadership, but the offense has lacked rhythm without its top weapons in recent games. The key for the second half will be helping him regain some of that talent in order to make a deeper playoff run.
If Mayfield can rediscover his groove and elevate those around him, the Buccaneers have enough to compete deep into December. But if the offensive struggles continue, Tampa Bay risks letting a promising start slip away.
READ MORE: 5 realistic trades the Buccaneers could pursue before the deadline
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Could Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles win Coach of the Year?
• What are Buccaneers chances to make playoffs at midway point?
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives honest thoughts on season so far
• Todd Bowles along with Buccaneers legends not happy with NFL officiating