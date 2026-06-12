NFL Penalizes Buccaneers Over Unusual Offseason Issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their OTAs with just one practice during their third week, but it was their own doing.

The Bucs practiced just one day out of the three days available to practice. Head coach Todd Bowles gave the team Tuesday off, but the NFL mandated that the Bucs' Wednesday practice be cancelled due to them being too physical too early on.

Todd Bowles says that the Bucs had Tuesday off of OTAs and the league mandated that they take Wednesday off, so today was the team’s only day of OTAs this week pic.twitter.com/VAyTz2Al7q — River Wells (@riverhwells) June 11, 2026

It's an interesting development for the Bucs, but potentially even a good one.

The staff has been adamant about getting more physical, and they did just that this offseason through the NFL Draft and free agency — and that has clearly carried over to practice.

It's rare for a team to experience being docked a practice, but for the Bucs, it can be seen as a positive sign.

Carry Over the Physicality

The Bucs might have been shorted a practice, but ultimately, it might not matter. One practice isn't likely to change the trajectory that this team is on. Physicality is at the forefront of what the Bucs want to accomplish this season, and it will be imperative that they carry that over from offseason practices into the season.

If the Bucs want to return to being NFC South champions and make a playoff run, they must bring a level of physicality that was lacking a season ago.

The additions of guys like Rueben Bain Jr., Al-Quadin Muhammad and A'Shawn Robinson showed that the Bucs are serious in doing just that.

If Tampa Bay can carry over what they have shown early on into the regular season, then they will be a force to be reckoned with. And while that physicality starts up front in the trenches on both sides of the ball, the rest of the team must match that level of passionate play on every single down.

Now that OTAs are over, the next step in the process is mandatory minicamp, where the Bucs will hopefully continue to play with this mindset while hoping to avoid being docked further. Mandatory minicamp is set to begin next week and run through June 18 before training camp later in July.

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