Observations From Day 9 of Buccaneers Training Camp: Ted Hurst Steals the Show

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their last training camp open to the public in Tampa on Sunday, with Day 9 devoted to the Krewe Members (season ticket holders). It's the last day fans will be out and about at One Buc Place, and there was plenty to discuss from the proceedings.

It was a day for the Buccaneers wide receivers, with two of them going off during Day 9. A Bucs UDFA corner also stood out, and Tampa Bay was a lot healthier on Sunday than they were on the Friday prior for Day 8.

Here are three observations from the Buccaneers' last practice in Tampa before they head to New York to face off against the Jets next week:

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs were certainly in better shape on Sunday than they were on Friday.

Wideout Jalen McMillan returned to practice Sunday after not participating for the last couple of days. McMillan participated in individual drills but did not participate in team drills.

Other wide receivers out, though, included Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson and David Sills.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and running back Kenny Gainwell both returned from their personal absence Friday.

There is, once again, no movement on defensive tackle Vita Vea or offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs — neither was participating. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison was with the team but did not have his helmet and didn’t participate in any drills.

Chris Godwin Gets it Started on Day 9...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a few minutes into the first 11-on-11 period of practice, Chris Godwin asserted himself on what would be one of his best days of camp.

Godwin started practice off with an excellent grab on a deep post route with Zyon McCollum sticky in coverage, and he didn’t stop there, either.

During that same period, he broke an end-around for a decent gain and then caught a tight-window pass from Baker Mayfield in contested coverage. He even showed some great blocking acumen later on in practice, helping spring Gainwell during a screen play.

Godwin has been one of the biggest threats to become the team’s main wide receiver, and he went a long way toward proving he can do that on Sunday. But another wideout showed out, too...

...But Ted Hurst Wins the Day

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Godwin wasn’t the only wideout that got in on the fun in the wide receiver room.

Wideout Ted Hurst had two huge splash plays Sunday at camp. In the first one, Hurst made a spectacular deep grab one-on-one against Josh Hayes to the far sideline. He had the wind knocked out of him, but he returned to practice shortly after.

After that, he had an excellent grab against cornerback Jacob Parrish in the back corner of the end zone in 11-on-11 work. Hurst got the grab for the touchdown, and the offense swarmed him in celebration afterward.

Hurst has been learning so far this camp, and he has things to work on. But days like these are what the Bucs drafted him for.

Ayden Garnes Gains Ground

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Morrison not practicing since OTAs, other cornerbacks have had to fill the void. One of those corners is UDFA Ayden Garnes, and he’s really made the most of his reps.

Garnes spent time at Duquesne and West Virginia before playing at Arizona last year, and he’s had a very strong camp. On Sunday, he had two notable pass breakups, with one coming in isolated coverage — he’s really excelled one-on-one so far in training camp.

Garnes will need to show he can still perform during the preseason, and his size will bring questions at the NFL level. But so far, he’s had a great camp, and he could be pushing to play a part on this team in 2026.

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