One Final Free Agent the Buccaneers Should Sign

With the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaching, there are still needs that the Buccaneers have. Edge rusher, cornerback, defensive Line, inside linebacker and more are some of the steps Tampa Bay needs to address throughout the remainder of the off-season.

With that being said, I believe there is one more free agent that Tampa can sign that can help it in a big way during the 2026 season. That player is Joey Bosa.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) takes the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Why Bucs should sign Joey Bosa

I've spoken a lot about the Buccaneers potentially adding Bosa throughout the 2026 offseason, and that's because it simply makes a lot of sense. Bosa would provide a solid veteran presence in a Bucs pass rush room alongside recently added Al-Quadin Muhammad and had a decent 2025 season with 15 games played and started, five forced fumbles, 29 combined tackles, five sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

Bosa also has a connection already with the Buccaneers, with recently hired defensive line coach Marcus West joining the Bucs as their new defensive line coach. West and Bosa worked together during the 2025 season, where West served as the defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bucs are also expected to add at least one pass rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft, with some of the top options to potentially be available being Miami's Akheem Mesidor, Auburn's Keldric Faulk and Texas A&M's Cashius Howell.

If the Bucs were to take an edge rusher early, both Muhammad and Bosa would be able to provide some very good veteran leadership to teach a young edge rusher to grow at the NFL level and would be able to provide a solid floor of what the pass rush could be in 2026 while young pass rushers develop.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) reacts in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As it stands, the Bucs pass rusher room consists of lead man Yaya Diaby, Muhammad, veteran Anthony Nelson, former second-round pick Chris Braswell and former fourth-round pick David Walker.

Currently, the only new face in the room is Muhammad, and the Bucs' room is still in much need of an overhaul. The room still feels stagnant, and bringing two more new faces in the form of a high-end draft pick and a veteran addition in the form of Bosa would absolutely go a long way in making sure that the room is overhauled and given a different look going into the 2026 season.

Only time will tell if the Bucs want to continue to go out with the old and in with the new.

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