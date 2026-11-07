One Major Question Could Define the Bucs' Entire Night Against Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense has stepped it up in recent weeks, particularly along the defensive front. And they will once again need that same presence in Week 9 as they will face one of the premier offenses in the league — the Chicago Bears.

The Bucs' pass rush has ramped it up as of late, exploding for 10 sacks over their past three games after a quiet start to the year. Through eight games, they have 23 sacks this season.

Tampa's resurgence in creating pressure has been a blessing for them, but they will need to continue that when they face the Bears' elite offense led by star quarterback Caleb Williams.

Pressures a Must for Bucs Against Bears, Caleb Williams

Todd Bowles' defense ranks near the top of the league when it comes to bringing the blitz, sending extra rushers over 40% of the time. The Bucs' front seven will have to create pressure with just four, but bringing an extra guy has proven to work, given how well the secondary has played.

If they are unable to get pressure and get home, it will allow Williams plenty of time to find his open targets in Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland. The Bears are a top-three team in the NFL with time to throw (3+ seconds to throw).

Tampa Bay hasn't relied on one star to get home for sacks this year, rather relying on its depth of coordinated packages of Yaya Diaby, Rueben Bain Jr., David Walker, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Anthony Nelson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) celebrates a sack with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago has been vulnerable to sacks on the season when interior gaps collapse, allowing 19 on the season. If the Bucs' interior defensive line of Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey can continue getting push up the middle, it will force Williams off his spot, ultimately disrupting his timing within passing concepts.

With the Bucs' offense being run-dependent, the defense has carried the load of keeping the game close and low-scoring. If the pass rush isn't able to stop the high-flying offense of Chicago, it will force Baker Mayfield to throw the ball.

If Tampa Bay hopes to keep the game close and come away with a statement victory, the pass rush must get home to keep Williams out of his comfort zone.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.