One Player Buccaneers Must See More Playing Time From

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has struggled for the majority of the season under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson through four games.

However, the running game, while not the best, has been one of the only bright spots thanks in large part to Bucky Irving carrying the load.

Free agent acquisition Kenny Gainwell has struggled since arriving in Tampa Bay, and Sean Tucker saw his first action of the season in the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tucker scored one of the Bucs' two touchdowns on the day, and when Robinson was asked why he didn't see more snaps following his touchdown, it didn't really provide confidence that he would get more moving forward.

Robinson Says It Was Just the 'Next Guy's Series'

"Yeah, I think those were situational plays that we had in. Then, it just so happened that we had the next guy up on the next series," Robinson said. "But yeah, that's where we've got to continue to evaluate when we can mix them in there. But yeah, it just so happened to be the next guy's series up, and we roll from there."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next guy's series doesn't make a ton of sense given that Robinson has refused to utilize Tucker at all until the Bucs' fourth game of the season, or else we would have seen him in the previous three contests.

It seems like a cop out taking this avenue and playing it as situational, especially with how unproductive Gainwell has been on the ground.

Gainwell has averaged just two yards per carry on 13 rushes and zero scores.

With how lackluster the offense has been and Gainwell's struggles, one would imagine you would look to bring the third guy in to see what he can provide. But Robinson has refused to do that.

Tucker has shown that he is more than just a goal-line, short-yardage back in the past. In fact, he is probably one of the more explosive backs the Bucs have on the team.

It would be wise for Robinson to at least attempt to give Tucker more snaps moving forward, because obviously, it's tough to get much worse than where you currently are.

If he does well, then great, and if not, so be it. But it's time for Robinson to do something, and a part of that should be incorporating Tucker more into the offense.

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