Something Is Seriously Off With One Buccaneers Star This Season

Tristan Wirfs might be the best player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout his career, Wirfs has earned multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, as well as a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season. He has established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in football and is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career with the Bucs.

So why in the world is he struggling with penalties this 2026 season?

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Going on With Tristan Wirfs' Penalties?

So far, Wirfs has five false start penalties this year, which is tied for the third most in the NFL. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Wirfs has 16 such penalties in his previous six seasons combined. So why is Wirfs dealing with so many mental lapses this season?

Tristan Wirfs is tied for third-most false starts in the league with five. He had 16 total in six seasons before this year. Has already matched his career high for a season. https://t.co/WMEswGRpiD — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 11, 2026

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, the first reason could be Zac Robinson. With a new offense comes new challenges, and we've seen the Bucs this year struggle with many different things offensively, especially in terms of communication. It always feels like the Bucs are late snapping the ball and getting the play off offensively. It would not be a surprise at all if the miscommunication falls into offensive line issues as well.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may also be prudent to take a look at the center and quarterback situations. The Bucs have had two different starting quarterbacks this season with Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels, which can lead to so many differences in how the offense is run — from a Robinson standpoint and to how Mayfield and Daniels like things done on offense.

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) reacts after losing his helmet with center Graham Barton (62) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, take a look at Graham Barton and how he's done this year. Yes, he's improved with regard to blocking, but one has to wonder how his communication with the offensive line has been, given the false-start issues. Is Barton struggling with offensive line adjustments before the snap? Is it Mayfield and Daniels, or is it Robinson and the coaching staff? These are some of the biggest questions that are on Bucs fans' minds right now.

While Wirfs has been playing fantastic ball this season, we will have to wait and see if these false-start issues continue. It could be a symptom of a much larger problem that has been plaguing the Bucs' offense throughout this season.

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