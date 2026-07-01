One Signing the Buccaneers Might Need to Make During Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made plenty of signings to shore up every area of need this offseason.

They paid close attention to the defense in both the NFL Draft and in free agency, bringing on players like Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter, Alex Anzalone and A'Shawn Robinson, among others, to help the ailing unit. The Bucs paid attention to the offense, too, bringing in Ted Hurst Jr. and Kenny Gainwell to contribute.

A general manager's job is never done, though — Jason Licht knows that well. The Buccaneers are done with most of their signings before the 2026 season, and they're about ready to start training camp do their best to install their new offense under Zac Robinson and prepare their revamped defense.

The Bucs may not be done completely making signings, though, especially in a group that could use some extra depth and experience.

Buccaneers Should Sign Veteran Corner in Training Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers made two depth signings this offseason with cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall, both of whom have special teams value and could serve as depth in the cornerback room. There's just one problem — neither is healthy.

The Bucs' secondary in general is pretty beat up at the moment. CB Benjamin Morrison, set to be a starter, is dealing with a leg injury, and nickel defensive back Keionte Scott is still recovering from wrist surgery. That's all on top of Lucas and Kemon's injuries, and as a result, CBs Josh Hayes and Ayden Garnes (a UDFA) have gotten the brunt of minicamp reps.

Tampa Bay could use a veteran cornerback who is mainly set to play the position instead of special teams. Part of training camp is evaluation, and with a dinged-up secondary, it could be hard to properly evaluate the offense.

If the Bucs were to sign a veteran to the room, they could get a decent idea of what their offense and defense look like while continuing to rest some corners who will certainly start. A move like this would make sense

The Bucs have time to make a move like this before training camp starts on July 28, but whether or not they actually will remains to be seen.

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