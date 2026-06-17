One Thing Todd Bowles Wants Baker Mayfield To Do Better In 2026

Since he first joined the team in 2023, pretty much everyone involved with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has done nothing but speak glowingly about Baker Mayfield. At least publicly.

That's not to say that Mayfield has come under fire all of a sudden, but following OTAs last week, Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles offered some insight regarding one specific thing he would like to see his quarterback do better in 2026.

Todd Bowles Identifies Area of Improvement for Baker Mayfield

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks around the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Speaking with the media following practice at OTAs, Bowles spoke about what he would like to see more of from his quarterback moving forward.

“Understanding how to get down and putting himself out of harm’s way." Bowles said.

Bowles acknowledged that Mayfield is a warrior and almost never misses games, but he didn't hold back regarding his desire to see Mayfield make a more concerted effort to avoid contact when possible.

“No, he’s not going to miss any games, but he can take a little bit better care of himself in certain situations,” Bowles said. “I understand when he’s a yard and a half or two from a first down, but not when it’s 10 yards or eight yards from the first down when he can get up and live another day. Unless it’s 4th and 10 in Houston and the game is on the line, and I understand why he’s doing those types of things. But if we can take care of that, we’ll be fine.”

“Getting down, he can do a little bit better job,” Bowles said. “I’m not saying all of them, but there are two or three where he’d like to have back where he can get down and not hurt himself.”

Mayfield's 'Flaw' is Also a Strength

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As the head coach, Bowles isn't wrong to want to see less risk from his quarterback, specifically when he takes off and runs. That being said, Mayfield's tenacity and competitiveness are two of his most endearing traits — not just to football fans around the globe, but to his teammates as well.

Although the 2025 season did not end the way that the Buccaneers or Mayfield would have liked, a lot of the team's best moments were spearheaded by Mayfield's willingness to put his body on the line when moving the sticks was a necessity.

As much as Mayfield's head coach wants to see him tone it back next season, there's a delicate balance that needs to exist where Baker still utilizes that fiery competitiveness that allows him to will his team to first downs when it matters most.

If that aspect of Mayfield's play disappears? Then so does the player that so many fans, teammates and coaches have grown to love.

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