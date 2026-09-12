Our Buccaneers vs. Bengals Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally set to get their season started in Week 1, and it won't be an easy opponent. The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Bucs at home, and it should be a challenge for a Tampa Bay team that has reinvented itself after an 8-9 season last year.

The Bucs haven't lost a Week 1 game since 2020, and the Bengals are 2-4 in Week 1 in that span. Despite that, though, there are a few of us here at BucsGameday who think the Bengals are still a threat — and some of us who think the Bucs will get it done.

It's time for the first iteration of BucsGameday's very own game day predictions, where our staff predicts each game. We'll tally up each staff member's record throughout the year as we try and predict what should turn out to be as unpredictable NFL season as the rest of them are.

Here are our first staff predictions for 2026:

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Bengals 27, Bucs 24

There’s plenty of excitement in Tampa Bay about Buccaneers football finally returning this weekend. Jason Licht did a thorough job attacking his team’s weaknesses this offseason, and the recent extension for Baker Mayfield serves as a final exclamation point on the roster he has constructed.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati boasts one of (if not the) league’s most potent passing attacks. I think this game will go down to the wire, but the Bengals’ aerial attack combined with the home-field advantage is too much for the Bucs to overcome in Week 1.

I expect the Buccaneers to eventually regain their form as the top team in the NFC South this season, but I don’t believe that will happen this Sunday. Todd Bowles defense should be much improved overall, but as it stands, I have to see it from the cornerback room before I believe it.

James Hill, Writer: Buccaneers 28, Bengals 24

The Buccaneers win this one in a bit of an offensive affair.

The team is about as healthy as it can be, and while I think the Bengals have added some help, especially on the defensive side of the ball, I don’t think it’s enough to make them a full team yet. I see Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell having a strong showing in this matchup.

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Bengals 27, Bucs 24

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals have historically had different starts to their seasons in recent years, with the Bucs starting hot and the Bengals not so much.

This one should be one of the better matchups in Week 1, with a shootout expected. Both offenses should produce at a high level, so it will be which defense can rise to the occasion and come away with a big play or a stop.

While I do think the Bucs will keep this one close, I think the Bengals will buck their losing trend early in the season and come away with a close win at home.

Logan Robinson, Founder: Buccaneers 27, Bengals 21

Ever since I saw the Bucs defensive line this offseason at training camp, I knew this defense was going to look different. That’s what I’m banking on going into this one.

I think offensively, it's going to take a game or two to get clicking, but the Bucs will still find the end zone more than the Bengals. Also, give me a touchdown from rookie Ted Hurst. Keep the trend going with first-year wide receivers finding the end zone in their first games.

River Wells, Lead Editor/Writer: Buccaneers 28, Bengals 27

Don't go into Cincinnati expecting a defensive game. The Bengals have an incredibly potent offense, and nothing more needs to be said about the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. There should be a lot of points in this one.

The Buccaneers can still throw that Bengals offense off-kilter with a revamped pass rush, though, and the Bucs could shock a weak Bengals defense with weapons like Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. There will be some things to iron out, but I think Tampa Bay gets it done.

I think a turnover or two caused by the Bucs defense flips this shootout in their favor for a Week 1 win.

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