Our Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big game against the Dallas Cowboys on prime time Thursday night. If they can't get the win on Thursday night football, they'll be starting at 0-5 and, despite it just being October, virtually the death knell to their playoff hopes.

As always, our staff is putting in our predictions for the Thursday Night Football — do we think Todd Bowles will get his team back on track, or will the Bucs drop their fifth straight game?

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Cowboys 41, Bucs 17

It’s hard to imagine the Buccaneers turning things around in a short week, especially against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' offense is a high-flying machine and will test the Bucs’ secondary that is now without Antoine Winfield Jr. Their defense has been a work in progress, however, so the Bucs just might be able to exploit it to put points on the board.

With that being said, they haven’t been able to exploit anyone this season.

I expect much of what we have seen through four weeks once again on TNF.

Overall record: 3-1

James Hill, Writer: Cowboys 28, Bucs 13

The Buccaneers get another loss here and fall to 0-5. This is a ship without oars, a plane without wings and a team without direction. Just about nothing is going well for this football team, and I believe it will continue with another loss.

Overall record: 2-2

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Cowboys 27, Bucs 14

Not only are the Buccaneers 0-4 to start this season, but they're a league-worst 2-11 over their last 13 games dating back to last year. For a team that was expected by many to be a potential contender in the NFC this season, the early returns have been incredibly disappointing. Todd Bowles' Bucs don't just look lost, they look lifeless — and his job is at risk because of it.

The Dallas Cowboys have a talented offense and a vulnerable defense. That being said, I don't believe that Jalon Daniels (in his second NFL start) will be able to take advantage of the Cowboys' defense anywhere close to what Dak Prescott could do to Todd Bowles' defense. Especially on the road.

Bucs lose, again.

Overall record: 3-1

Logan Robinson, Founder: Cowboys 34, Bucs 17

The biggest questions asked of us this week to the Bucs coaching staff and players were whether they think they can keep up with the points against the Cowboys. That's the big question.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens showcase the serious power of their offense. But if there's a defense to succeed against, it would be the Cowboys'. Yes, you are still working with an undrafted rookie quarterback, but if you can't show any type of efficiency, it's going to be a long evening on primetime television.

Zac Robinson hasn't shown me that out of nowhere this offense is going to take a big turn, and remember, it is a primetime game — Those don't usually bode well for Todd Bowles and this Bucs team.

Overall record: 2-2

River Wells, Editor: Cowboys 34, Bucs 10

The Buccaneers have kept most games "close" so far — they've never actually been in control of any of these close games — but that's going to change on Thursday night. This Cowboys team has the serious means to put up points, and with weapons in the wideout corps and an elite quarterback in Dak Prescott, they certainly will on a Bucs defense that looks better than it is.

Tampa Bay's offense with Jalon Daniels will likely struggle even against a rough Cowboys defense — Joey Porter Jr. will probably add some extra help to a team that really needs it. I think the Bucs get blown out on national television, and it'll be another ember to the fire under Bowles' seat.

Overall record: 2-2

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