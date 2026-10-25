Our Buccaneers vs. Panthers Score Predictions Are In

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a grim outlook for the rest of the season if they fall to 1-6 on the year. They can prevent that by defeating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but it won't be easy to win their first division matchup.

The Bucs will have Baker Mayfield back in the fold after a three-game absence, but will that be enough to get a win? Our staff goes over our predictions for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers:

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Panthers 27, Bucs 21

It’s been tough sledding for the Bucs, but they might just have a chance to turn things around.

Division play begins this week against the Panthers, and all signs point towards Baker Mayfield being back.

While I do believe things will look better, I still think the offense is way off from being able to match Carolina’s offense, which will put up points.

I think the Bucs will have a chance to win the game on the final drive, but ultimately fall short once again.

James Hill, Writer: Panthers 27, Bucs 20

Mayfield's return is spoiled by the Panthers in this one. I simply think that Carolina is the better-coached team right now and that Mayfield may be slow to start back up after returning from his thumb injury.

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Panthers 27, Bucs 17

The Buccaneers have played so poorly this season that they’re already on the verge of switching their primary focus from postseason contention to the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Considering we’re not even halfway through the season, I’d consider this season to be a full-scale nightmare for any Bucs fan.

So, am I picking the Buccaneers to bounce back and take down the NFC South-leading Panthers in Carolina, you ask? No. I most certainly am not.

Logan Robinson, Founder: Panthers 28, Bucs 23

The Panthers head into the game with the top passing attack in the league, and Bryce Young is playing at a high caliber. The Bucs and Todd Bowles have done a fair job of defending these types of offenses this season.

My biggest concern is the offense for Tampa Bay. It’s quite obvious Zac Robinson’s offense doesn’t have an identity and even with Baker Mayfield coming back, I just don’t see it changing much. They’ll have to begin proving me wrong before I pick them to win games. Also, a reminder — the Cowboys are a bad football team.

River Wells, Editor: Panthers 28, Bucs 17

Tampa Bay's defense will be tested by a Panthers offense that playcaller Brad Idzik has unlocked this season. Bryce Young is stretching the football down the field in a dominant way, so expect the Panthers to score points.

Don't expect the Bucs to do much on offense in return. Zac Robinson's offense has been scattershot this whole season, and while Mayfield should play better than Jalon Daniels, he'll be playing with an injured thumb after a year where he didn't start off so hot anyway. Bucs have to be able to run the ball on Carolina — if they can't, they have no chance of winning.

Consensus: Panthers 5, Bucs 0

The Buccaneers still haven't given us a reason to pick them to win a football game. They're 1-5 as it stands, and every BucsGameday staff member thinks they'll be 1-6 whenever they wake up in the morning.

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