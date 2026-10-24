Baker Mayfield Reveals ‘Uncomfortable Meeting’ With Bucs’ Offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the worst offenses in the league thus far.

That's not what was expected coming into the season, but it is unfortunately the reality they find themselves in as we head into the thick of the year.

The running game hasn't been the issue, but more so the passing game and being consistent and efficient.

It hasn't mattered who has been leading the charge at quarterback either, but with Baker Mayfield back in the fold as starter, the hope is that things will start to improve.

And prior to Mayfield making his return, he highlighted a meeting that occurred about turning things around.

Mayfield Speaks on 'Uncomfortable' Team Meeting

“We needed to have it. It's one of those things that's uncomfortable. You can't be sensitive in that. Everybody [has] a hand in it. It was from, I mean, it wasn't just about the last game. It was really more so talking about everything that we've done wrong," Mayfield said.

"The O-Line is playing better and better now, that we need to be detailed in the right spots, quarterbacks have to go through the right reads, have the feet on time. So, just harping on the fact that we're good when we do the right little things right, and so how consistent can we be and just see that thing come to life and go from there?”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes it's good to have uncomfortable conversations in order to right things, and that is the hope with the Buccaneers.

The offense must turn things around, and it begins with getting back into the weeds and focusing on the details.

Focusing on the little things should help, but everyone involved must be on the same page for this to work.

Mayfield must protect himself and the ball, Zac Robinson must be better at opening up the field and play calling, and the skill players must assert themselves as they have been absent for much of the season.

The idea is there and it seems that everyone involved is ready to right the ship and get the offense humming like we thought coming into the season.

If they are able to accomplish these things, it would be a great sign for how this team could finish out the season.

Getting right this week against the Carolina Panthers would be a huge step in the right direction, and would give the Bucs a huge first division win as they look to win the division and make the playoffs despite their disastrous start.

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