The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped yet another game on Sunday, losing to the Detroit Lions on the road. That's their seventh loss of the year, and it puts them at 3-7 on the season.

Miraculously, the Bucs are two games out of the NFC South and have a chance to narrow the gap next Monday against the Carolina Panthers. But does that even matter any more with the game we just watched?

As always, we have no qualms overreacting to Week 11. Here are three of our overreactions after Tampa Bay's loss to the Lions:

It Will Never Get Better For Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trusted Baker Mayfield this offseason by giving him a three-year extension worth $55 million a year. They did this in hopes that he would return to the quarterback we saw in 2024 and the first half of 2025, as opposed to the quarterback we saw in the back half of 2025.

So far, all of his faults have remained, and they're very present. Mayfield struggles presnap to identify blitz patterns, and it has gotten him sacked on more than one occasion. When he drops back, he holds on to the ball far, far too long, and that also creates sacks — he was strip sacked on the first play of the game, and he finished the game with a staggering 36.4% pressure-to-sack ratio.

Per PFF, Baker Mayfield was under pressure on just 25 percent of his dropbacks - 11 dropbacks under pressure.



He managed to throw the ball - just release the football from his hand - on only 4 of those dropbacks. 1 completion. Took 4 sacks for a pressure to sack rate of 36.4% — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) November 22, 2026

He didn't make any bad decisions with the football on Sunday as he has in the past, but we've seen that recently, too. And at his age — and with is tendency to play through injuries — this is likely who he is at this point.

All of those flaws will not get better at this point in his career. He may succeed with a better coordinator and better wideouts, but Baker Mayfield will always have these problems, and they will continue to lose the Bucs games in the future.

The Bucs have tolerated these problems, and they seem to be okay tolerating them more after extending him. But how long will that last?

Bucky Irving is the Entire Offense

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Bucky Irving isn't firing, this offense is moving nowhere.

Irving had exactly 100 yards from scrimmage on Sunday, but he generated explosives to get the ball downfield and he scored a touchdown for Tampa Bay as well to keep them in the game. He's an elite running back who can do it all, but if he's shut down, Tampa Bay has quite literally nothing else.

There are no receivers to dominate the game, nor can Mayfield play well enough to elevate the rest of the team. Teams will begin to hone in on Irving far more than they already have — he is the nexus of the entire paltry offense, and if that nexus is destroyed, Tampa Bay simply has nothing to offer.

The Bucs have to find a way to be more varied offensively. Irving has been carrying the team on his back, and he cannot do that every week.

Making the Playoffs Doesn't Matter Anymore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks toward the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been, and remains, talk about the NFC South. The Bucs are two games back from the Carolina Panthers as it stands, and if they beat the Panthers on Monday Night Football next week, they'll be just one game back and have a shot at the playoffs.

It wouldn't really matter if they made it, though. This offense is so anemic that any visitor in the first round would trample this team, and changes would almost certainly be made in the offseason. The Bucs would limp to the postseason at best, and everyone would know the resulting outcome.

Change will come in Tampa Bay, whether or not they make the playoffs. The iteration of the Buccaneers must die for a new, better team to be born, and that's abundantly clear now after Sunday's loss.

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