The time has finally come for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take the field for meaningful football.

It's been a long offseason, but the Bucs are ready to show the league that they can return to contender status, and it all begins Sunday in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The roster is loaded with talent, with plenty of guys who will be key contributors to a successful season. However, these players in particular are set to make a big impact for the Bucs in 2026.

Most Valuable Player: QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucs go as Baker Mayfield goes. Mayfield will be the MVP of the team in 2026 without a doubt.

Mayfield struggled and played through multiple injuries last year, but after an offseason to recover, he should return to his normal self.

Despite losing Mike Evans in free agency, Mayfield still has a ton of talent around him to put up numbers. And with a proven offensive coordinator back at the helm in Zac Robinson, we could see Mayfield get back to his 2024 form — his best single-season statistically.

Offensive Player of the Year: WR Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to distinguish who will rise and become the go-to guy on offense with Evans now in San Francisco. However, we expect second-year wideout Emeka Egbuka to continue developing into that role.

Egbuka started 2025 with a bang before falling off in the back half of the season, and now he'll have to show that he can be more consistent throughout an entire year.

There are a lot of mouths to feed, but Egbuka should shine in this offense. If he can take that next step, Egbuka should eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the first time as a pro and be the one leading the charge for one of the NFL's more electrifying offenses.

Defensive Player of the Year: S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of guys on defense who could walk away as the Defensive Player of the Year for the Bucs, but we are going with veteran safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield Jr. has had a couple of down seasons, to his standards, but he still is that ballhawking safety who makes big plays when most needed.

We believe that Winfield Jr. will have a bounce-back season and return to his old form as he helps lead a defense that should get plenty of pressure on quarterbacks — and that should lead to plenty of turnovers in the secondary for guys like Tweeze.

Breakout Player of the Year: WR Jalen McMillan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen McMillan could have fit into numerous of these categories, but we are giving him Breakout Player of the Year.

McMillan missed the majority of the 2025 season with a serious neck injury, but before then, it was easy to see the potential that he possessed.

We have yet to fully see McMillan become the elite playmaker we know he can be, and we believe that will happen this season for him. There are a lot of mouths to feed on this offense, but McMillan should find himself heavily involved, leading to his best statistical season as a pro.

Comeback Player of the Year: DT Calijah Kancey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calijah Kancey has dealt with injuries throughout his entire pro career, capped by missing 15 games last season with a torn pectoral.

Kancey has all the tools to be a great interior defensive lineman, but he has to stay on the field.

In 2026, we think that will happen, and it should be a huge help as the defensive front looks to wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Kancey can be a key contributor here next to Vita Vea, and if he stays healthy, he will undoubtedly be the Comeback Player of the Year.

Rookie of the Year: OLB Rueben Bain Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. | Tampa Bay Buccaneers X

The Bucs seemingly nailed their 2026 draft class, but we will have to see how it plays out on the field.

Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter and Ted Hurst all figure to have big roles on the team in 2026, but Bain will separate himself as the rookie of the year for the Bucs.

It was hard not to go with Trotter here, but Bain, who will be playing with a chip on his shoulder, looks poised to have a great NFL career, and it all begins this season.

Most Improved Player: CB Zyon McCollum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Zyon McCollum hasn't been awful, but he has also left plenty on the field.

McCollum will now be CB1 for Tampa Bay after the departure of Jamel Dean and will have to step up to the plate.

Being able to come down with interceptions, stay healthy and be consistent in coverage will be key to McCollum becoming the player the Bucs believe he can be.

He will do that in 2026, giving him the best chance to come away as the most improved player for the team.

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