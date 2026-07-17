Predicting the Buccaneers' Depth Chart Ahead of Training Camp

Training camp is close at hand, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to report on July 28.

Rookie minicamp, OTAs and mandatory minicamp gave us a decent look at some of Tampa Bay's newest draft picks and free agent signings, but there wasn't much movement around the Buccaneers' projected depth chart during this time.

Here's what Tampa Bay's depth chart could look like heading into training camp for the 2026 season:

QB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB1 Baker Mayfield QB2 Jake Browning QB3 Jalon Daniels

Nothing surprising here. Mayfield is set to be QB1 for Tampa Bay for the fourth consecutive season, and he could even get a big payday cementing that status before training camp. The Bucs brought on Jake Browning to be his backup, and UDFA Jalon Daniels and second-year QB Connor Bazelak are competing for the QB3 spot — and it looks like Bazelak has the inside track.

RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB1 Bucky Irving RB2 Kenny Gainwell RB3 Sean Tucker

Expect Irving and Gainwell to have almost a 50-50 split in the backfield. At the moment, Irving is the tenured player and is technically the starter, but don't be surprised if Gainwell ends up taking over that role from him once the regular season gets going. The Bucs continue to like Tucker as an RB3 option, and he offers a different speedy archetype from Irving and Gainwell.

WR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

X Jalen McMillan/Ted Hurst Z Emeka Egbuka/Jalen McMillan Slot Chris Godwin

This is a wonky depth chart to predict because McMillan and Egbuka can play anywhere on the field. Egbuka should be the team's Z receiver, per offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, and Godwin's mist effective position is the slot. That would leave McMillan outside as the X if the Bucs come out with three wideouts, but the team drafted Ted Hurst to be able to play that role, so don't be surprised if he ends up breaking into the lineup sooner rather than later.

TE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE1 Cade Otton TE2 Payne Durham TE3 Ko Kieft TE4 Bauer Sharp

Otton was extended on a three-year deal this season and will continue to be Tampa Bay's main option. Durham is the other tight end who can both block and catch in a similar frame, so he'll be TE2. Kieft will be a sorely missed special teams option for Tampa Bay, but he can also fit in well as a fullback or as an extra blocker in 12 or 13 personnel. Finally, new sixth-round pick Sharp is competing for the TE4 spot with Devin Culp, and we think he'll beat him out for that position.

OL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) on the field in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT Tristan Wirfs/Ben Chukwuma LG Ben Bredeson/Dan Feeney C Graham Barton/Ben Bredeson RG Cody Mauch/Dan Feeney RT Luke Goedeke/Ben Chukwuma

Tampa Bay's starting offensive line — Wirfs, Bredeson, Barton, Mauch and Goedeke — are set from last year, and that unit will try its best to stay healthy and be able to play together in 2026. If that doesn't happen, though, Chukwuma should serve as swing tackle and will compete with Justin Skule for that spot. Feeney currently serves as swing guard like he did last year, but his job there will be under pressure from fifth-rounder Billy Schrauth.

EDGE

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the number 15 pick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE1/2 Rueben Bain Jr./Yaya Diaby EDGE 3 Al-Quadin Muhammad EDGE 4/5 Anthony Nelson/David Walker

The Bucs drafted Bain to revitalize their edge rushing prowess, so he'll start alongside the incumbent Diaby. Muhammad, whom the Bucs picked up in free agency from the Detroit Lions, should be an excellent rotational edge rusher to replace either of them, and then Nelson and Walker will be the last rotational rushers who should see a few snaps here and there. Former second-round pick Chris Braswell is the odd man out, and we don't see him making the roster at the moment.

DT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NT Vita Vea/DeMonte Capehart DE1/2 A'Shawn Robinson/Calijah Kancey DE3/4 Elijah Roberts/Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Todd Bowles loves to shuffle people around, so this is another depth chart that is very fluid. Vea will start at nose tackle and Capehart should beat out Elijah Simmons for the second spot, but Robinson and Nunez-Roches can also play nose tackle if needed. They'll probably rotate in the defensive end spots in Bowles' 4-3, though, with Calijah Kancey and Elijah Roberts both serving as strong pass-rushing options there.

LB

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB1 Alex Anzalone LB2 Josiah Trotter LB3 Christian Rozeboom LB4 SirVocea Dennis

Anzalone will take the brunt of coverage work and the biggest assignments after coming to Tampa Bay from Detroit, and Trotter will fulfill a MIKE linebacker role alongside him. The next rotational player out is Rozeboom, who had over 100 total tackles for the Panthers last year, and he'll beat out Dennis, who did not impress in his first season starting with the Bucs.

CB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB1/CB2 Zyon McCollum/Benjamin Morrison CB3 Jacob Parrish Nickel Keionte Scott

Parrish's arrival in the outside cornerback room should make McCollum and Morrison nervous, but for now, both are set to start on either side of the field. Parrish comes in from the nickel slot to the outside cornerback slot, so Scott, a fourth-round draft pick out of Miami, should get the brunt of his work at the nickel position this year.

S

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts in the first half against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FS/SS Antoine Winfield Jr./Tykee Smith Backups Miles Killebrew, J.J. Roberts

Winfield and Smith are running mates once again in 2026 after a very successful pairing in 2025. Killebrew is a special teams player, but he's enough of a veteran to take snaps at safety when needed, so he'll likely compete for a backup spot with the likes of Rashad Wisdom and Marcus Banks. The Bucs are really excited about Roberts, who tore his ACL in training camp last year, so he'll be a part of the safeties room as well.

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