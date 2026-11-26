The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a crucial game against the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

The Bucs are two games out from the Carolina Panthers and can narrow the gap with a win, keeping them alive in the NFC South race. If they lose, though, their season could be over, and it would likely be because their passing offense is among the worst in the league.

The rushing offense, however, has been quite excellent. It's been spearheaded by Bucky Irving, who has been one of the league's best running backs. He's been the entire offense, and he may have to continue to be for the Bucs to stay in it.

Irving has drawn plenty of attention across the league — and that includes a coach on one of his biggest division rivals.

Saints RB Coach Gives Big Compliment to Bucky Irving

New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas said on a recent appearance with the Senior Bowl that he's been watching some film of Irving lately — and that Irving is the exact type of running back he's looking for whenever he's scouting players.

"I like that chip, I like that edge, I like that tough guy mentality when you're playing that position," Thomas said. "I'm watching Bucky Irving playing against Chicago. And he is a dog," Thomas said. "The he way he runs, it's relentless. It's 'I'm full-go, I'm going to get this first down. I'm not going down first contact.' Those are the type of guys that we're looking for and that we're training."

What does Saints RB coach Joel Thomas look for in a running back?



There’s a certain back playing for a division rival who checks those boxes 👀#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/Mozb4m3bog — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 25, 2026

The compliment is a kind one from a division rival, but when you look at the numbers, it's not hard to see why he might admire Irving as opposed to his own players.

Quarterback Tyler Shough is the Saints' leading rusher, believe it or not, with 221 rushing yards. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. is the second-best rusher at 218 yards on the year, and the Saints are averaging 93.1 yards per game on the ground — the 28th-best number in the NFL.

Irving, meanwhile, has been a phenom this year. He's put up 893 yards for 4.8 yards per carry and eight rushing touchdowns, on pace for the best season of his career. He ran for 170 yards against the Atlanta Falcons and 165 against the Dallas Cowboys, both games coming close to Shough's entire rushing total this year.

In that case, divisional envy makes a lot of sense. And Thomas won't have to wait too long to watch Irving in person.

The Bucs and Saints square off in Week 15 on Dec. 20 before playing each other to end their seasons (the regular season, at least) in Week 18 at a time to be determined. The NFC South remains close, with the Bucs and Saints both two games out from the Carolina Panthers.

We'll see if those matchups end up holding real weight later in the season. For now, though, Thomas will have to keep admiring Irving from afar on film.

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